Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid on 9 January 2026:

1) On the selection of an audit firm for AB Amber Grid and the establishment of terms and conditions for the payment of audit services for 2026-2028

To select KPMG Baltic UAB, legal entity code of the company 111494971 as the audit firm to perform the audit of the set of the Company’s financial statements for 2026-2028 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the management report for 2026-2028.

2. To fix a remuneration not exceeding EUR 385,875 (exclusive of VAT) for the performance of the audit services referred to in Paragraph 1.1 of this Decision for the period of the year 2026-2028.

More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė

Head of Communications of AB Amber Grid

+37063706011, e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt

