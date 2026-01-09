$6.35+ Bn Smart Rearview Mirror Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The market sees opportunities in rising consumer demand for vehicle safety and connected technologies, increased adoption of ADAS and electric vehicles, and expansion in emerging markets. Trends include infotainment integration, augmented reality, and eco-friendly manufacturing as key drivers of smart rearview mirror growth.

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Rearview Mirror Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart rearview mirror market has been experiencing remarkable growth and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. Starting at $3.42 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $3.85 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth is driven by consumer demand for enhanced safety features, increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and evolving government regulations. Emerging markets' automotive industry expansion also contributes significantly to this trend.

Looking forward, the market is expected to grow to $6.36 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.1%. Consumers opting for premium vehicles, a surge in connected vehicle technology, and a rise in electric vehicle adoption are key growth factors. Trends include infotainment system integration, the advent of augmented reality smart mirrors, eco-friendly manufacturing, and the use of streaming media rearview mirrors.

The growth of connected vehicles is a significant market driver, with smart rearview mirrors playing a crucial role. These vehicles offer internet connectivity and real-time data exchange, improving safety and traffic efficiency. Notably, BMW Group's record sales in January 2024 underscore the strong consumer adoption of connected, technologically advanced vehicles.

Leading companies in this market focus on high-definition digital displays to enhance visibility and safety. For instance, Ford's 2023 introduction of the Digital Rearview Mirror for its Transit vans offered exceptional visibility and safety improvements. Gentex Corporation's acquisition of VOXX International Corporation further boosts capabilities in smart electronics and automotive innovations.

Key players in the industry include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., and others. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in this market, and comprehensive geographical coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

The market is also reacting to global trade challenges. U.S. tariff increases are impacting the electronics sector significantly, affecting semiconductors, display panels, and rare-earth materials. Companies are adapting by shifting production and supply strategies.

The smart rearview mirror market encompasses revenues from services such as voice control integration, heads-up displays, and advanced navigation systems. This market provides comprehensive solutions, enhancing vehicle safety and connectivity for end-users, including OEMs, aftermarket suppliers, and fleet operators.

The research report on this market offers insights into global market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis, providing a detailed perspective for stakeholders. Countries such as the USA, China, India, Germany, and Japan are key in this sector's landscape.

Overall, the smart rearview mirror market stands as a critical component of the evolving automotive ecosystem, combining technological innovation with enhanced safety and connectivity features. Its growth is poised to align with the broader trends shaping the future of the automotive industry.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
