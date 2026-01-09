ProMach Acquires American Holt, DMA Solution, and Pride Engineering from Arcline

Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced today that it has acquired American Holt, DMA Solution, and Pride Engineering (collectively, AmHolt) from Arcline Investment Management. Respected technology partners for many of North America’s best-known consumer packaged goods and packaging material producers, American Holt and DMA Solution are leaders in the design and manufacture of packaging-related components for the beverage, food, protein, and home care industries. Pride Engineering is a leading precision-engineered component manufacturer for aluminum can production. The acquisitions further expand ProMach’s significant capabilities in the consumer-packaged goods market.

“We are excited to welcome the American Holt, DMA Solution, and Pride Engineering teams to ProMach,” said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. “Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our product solutions portfolio, and it significantly expands our ability to serve our customers throughout the lifecycle of their equipment.” Anderson continued, saying, “The AmHolt companies are well recognized for their quality design and manufacture, as well as for their ability to partner with consumer-packaged goods companies to improve efficiency and uptime, and we are proud to welcome their world-class products into our portfolio. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing a best-in-class, comprehensive experience for our customers. The synergies with other ProMach companies are exciting for both our company and our customers. American Holt, DMA Solution, and Pride Engineering are great additions to the ProMach family, and we look forward to continuing to serve their loyal customer base at the highest level in the industry.”

With facilities in Massachusetts, Quebec, and Minnesota, AmHolt and its employees will join ProMach’s Primary Packaging business unit led by Group President, Doug Stambaugh. ProMach Primary Packaging is comprised of 14 product brands and supplies a variety of filling, capping, labelling, and product handling solutions to consumer-packaged goods companies worldwide.

“The addition of the AmHolt group to ProMach underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the best products and customer service in the industry. AmHolt’s product line and extensive experience allow us to offer an even broader portfolio of North American-manufactured solutions that support our customers across their entire packaging lines,” said Stambaugh.

AmHolt CEO Cliff Gilbert will join ProMach as a Senior Vice President in ProMach’s Primary Packaging business line.

“Joining ProMach is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to continue and expand our vision to be a world-class solution provider,” said Gilbert. “We thrive because we build the highest quality components and deliver them quickly to our North American customers. Because of that, we are considered a trusted technology partner for our customers. We have known ProMach for many years, and we share similar philosophies around the importance of taking care of clients. We are thrilled to join the ProMach team.”

For more information about AmHolt, please call them at +1 (781) 440-9993 or visit them online at https://www.americanholt.com.

