Greenstone Files Early Warning Report for Marimaca Copper Corp.

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenstone Resources L.P. (“Greenstone”) announces that on January 7, 2026 it, together with its affiliates Greenstone Resources II LP and Greenstone Co-Investment No 1 (Coro) LP (together the “Greenstone Group”), has acquired a total of 838,360 shares (the “Shares”) of Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca”) as a result of the exercise by the Greenstone Group of 560,000 options of Marimaca (“Options”) and the conversion by the Greenstone Group of 532,896 restricted share units of Marimaca, each exercisable for Shares (“RSUs”). The 838,350 Shares issued to the Greenstone Group (the “January Share Issuances”) represent 0.71% of Marimaca’s issued and outstanding Shares. Following the January Share Issuances, the Greenstone Group has ownership and control over 26,505,174 Shares, representing 22.28% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of Marimaca. The Greenstone Group does not hold any securities convertible or exchangeable for Shares of Marimaca.

As set out in the Greenstone Group’s most recently filed early warning report dated January 9, 2025, the Greenstone Group previously had ownership of and control over 25,565,823 Shares, 170,000 RSUs and 1,105,000 Options. If the Greenstone Group had exercised the 170,000 RSUs and 1,105,000 Options, the Greenstone Group would have held 26,840,823 Shares, representing approximately 26.24% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of Marimaca. The foregoing calculation is based on the assumption that there would have been 102,292,086 Shares of Marimaca outstanding (comprised of the 101,017,086 Shares outstanding and the 1,275,000 Shares that would have been issued upon the exercise of Greenstone Group’s Options and RSUs).

Since the last early warning report filed by the Greenstone Group, the Greenstone Group’s holding percentage has decreased by almost 4% as a result of dilution to the holdings of the Greenstone Group pursuant to share issuances by Marimaca. During this time, the Greenstone Group was granted 362,896 RSUs, 545,000 Options expired, 532,896 RSU were converted into Shares and 560,000 Options were exercised into 305,455 Shares pursuant to Marimaca’s Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Greenstone Group may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Marimaca or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and can be obtained by contacting Gary Mauger at GreenstoneGSY@aztecgroup.co.uk or at +44 1481 749 700. Greenstone’s address is set out below.

