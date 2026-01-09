Industrial Gases Market worth $126,526.8 million by 2030 at 5.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Industrial Gases Market projected to be worth USD 126,526.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The term industrial gas refers to gaseous materials produced in large quantities for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional applications. They are commercially manufactured through air-separation methods, chemical synthesis, or purification of natural gases such as Freon, and are sold as compressed gases, liquefied, or cryogenic. Industrial gases are valuable because of their physical and chemical properties, making them essential in modern manufacturing, processing, treatment, and preservation industries. Their production, storage, and distribution require specialized facilities to ensure they are safe, pure, and maintain high-quality standards.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143368202

Browse in-depth TOC on “Industrial Gases Market”

158 - Market Data Tables

49 – Figures

210 - Pages

List of Key Players in Industrial Gases Market:

Air Liquide (France) Linde PLC (UK) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US) Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Japan) BASF SE (Germany) Bhoruka Specialty Gases Pvt Ltd (India) Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited (India) Gruppo SIAD (Italy) AIR WATER INC (Japan) AirPower Technologies Limited (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Industrial Gases Market:

Drivers: Growing demand from electronics industry. Restraint: Strict regulatory compliance. Opportunity: Advanced semiconductor manufacturing expansion. Challenge: Hazardous material handling and safety regulations.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143368202

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, oxygen segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period. By end-use industry, food & beverage segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period. By region, Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period.

By type, the oxygen segment dominates the market with high applications in metal fabrication, medical uses, and as an oxidizer in various processes. Nitrogen has broad applications in inerting, blanketing, and preservation, as used in chemicals, food, and electronics. Carbon dioxide is important in carbonation, refrigeration, enhanced oil recovery, and fire suppression. Demand for hydrogen is rising, driven by refinery hydrogen, ammonia plants, and the hydrogen economy, a clean energy carrier. While acetylene is needed for metal cutting and welding due to its high flame temperature. Inert gases, mainly argon, helium, and neon, are used in welding shielding, semiconductor manufacturing, and specialty lighting. Other specialty gases, like hydrogen chloride, ether, and propellant, serve niche industrial, laboratory, and research/commercial applications. The diverse characteristics of various industrial gases make them vital to industrial, commercial, and high-tech applications, creating continual demand across global markets.

By end-use industry, the chemical industry is the leading consumer of gases, using oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide during production, processing, and the synthesis of chemicals and polymers. In the electronics industry, ultra-high purity gases are essential for semiconductor fabrication, display manufacturing, and photovoltaic cell production. The food and beverage industry mainly uses gases for carbonation, preservation, refrigeration, and modified atmosphere packaging to produce high-quality products and extend shelf life. Medical gases, including medical-grade oxygen, nitrous oxide, and specialty gases, are vital for patient care, anesthesia, and medical diagnostics in healthcare. Various manufacturing sectors mainly rely on gases for cutting, welding, and enhancing the efficiency of combustion and other processes. The metallurgy industry primarily uses oxygen and inert gases to produce metals like steel through steel making, metal processing, and coating. The refining industry depends on hydrogen for desulfurization and nitrogen as a purging and inerting gas. Different industrial gases also serve as intermediate products in other sectors, such as environmental services and energy. The growing demand for industrial gases reflects their crucial role in the global economy and ongoing technological advancements.



Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=143368202

The food & beverage industry is important to industrial gas producers because gases are used in carbonation, preservation, refrigeration, and even modified atmosphere packaging to ensure product quality and safety. Strong distribution networks, advanced cryogenic technology, and vertical integration—seen in companies like Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and the US operations of Linde and Air Liquide—provide reliable supply and service. The regulatory environment in the US has supported cleaner production methods, increased energy efficiency, and the adoption of low-carbon technologies. These factors have driven a broader demand for industrial gases through indirect connections. The industry will continue to invest in key infrastructure such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and renewable hydrogen plants, helping to position the US as a leader in industrial gas development.

The US leads globally in hydrogen production and hydrogen fuel cell development, supported by recent federal investments aimed at advancing the hydrogen economy and promoting decarbonization. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects are becoming operational and will generate substantial new demand for various gases needed for environmental applications. Emerging specialty markets, such as electronics, use high-purity gases in semiconductor technologies and advanced manufacturing, creating additional domestic demand for gases.

Browse Adjacent Markets Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Refrigerant Market