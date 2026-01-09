Remedy’s Nutrition® Unveils Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis: A Revolutionary Personalized Approach to Nutritional Wellness

KEY LARGO, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy's Nutrition®, a pioneering natural health company established in 1972, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge diagnostic service: Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA). This comprehensive health package combines laboratory precision with expert guidance, offering six personalized consultations to decode the body's mineral blueprint and optimize metabolic performance.

Precision Health Through Mineral Science

In a wellness landscape crowded with generic solutions, Remedy's Nutrition® shifts the focus to individualized biological data. The Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis test is a non-invasive screening tool that measures the mineral content of hair, providing a long-term record of metabolic activity that blood tests often miss.

"Minerals are the 'spark plugs' of life," said Gene Lentz, CEO of Remedy's Nutrition®. "They control thousands of enzymatic reactions. Our HTMA service doesn't just give you a chart of numbers; it provides a roadmap. By analyzing toxic metal accumulation and mineral imbalances, we can uncover the root causes of fatigue, thyroid dysfunction, and stress intolerance."

This service is specifically designed for individuals seeking to address adrenal fatigue, improve thyroid health, balance electrolytes, and undergo safe heavy metal detox.

More Than a Test: A Guided Wellness Journey

Unlike standard lab services that leave patients to interpret complex data alone, Remedy's Nutrition® includes six one-on-one consultations with certified health professionals. This ensures that every client understands their unique metabolic type and receives a tailored nutritional protocol.

Key Benefits of the HTMA Package:

Start Your Personalized Health Journey with HTMA

Targeting the Roots of Modern Health Issues

This service is essential for those experiencing unexplained symptoms such as brain fog, chronic fatigue, digestive issues, or hormonal imbalances. By focusing on mineral ratios—such as the vital Calcium/Magnesium ratio—the HTMA test reveals the body's true stress resilience and metabolic rate.

"We are empowering our customers to take control of their biology," added Gene Lentz. "Whether you are an athlete looking for peak performance or someone struggling with burnout, balancing your mineral profile is the foundation of recovery."

Premium Wellness Supplements from Remedy's Nutrition Include:

About Remedy's Nutrition

Since 1972, Remedy's Nutrition® has been a beacon of trust in the natural supplement industry. Family-owned and operated, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, non-GMO, and additive-free herbal remedies. We combine traditional botanical wisdom with modern scientific validation to create products that support real health transformation. All supplements are manufactured in the USA in FDA-registered facilities, ensuring the highest standards of purity and potency.

For more information about the Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis service and our complete catalog of holistic health solutions, visit https://remedysnutrition.com .

Click here to order your Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis Test Kit

Media Contacts:

Remedy's Nutrition®

99696 Overseas Hwy, Suite 5

Key Largo, FL 33037, USA

Gene C. Lentz

Project CEO

https://remedysnutrition.com/pages/gene-c-lentz

Phone: +1 (305) 396-7028

Vladimir Priimak

Project Manager

Email: vladimir@remedysnutrition.com

Website: https://remedysnutrition.com

