$27.99 Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) Media Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence Media Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) media software market has seen remarkable growth, rising from $6.39 billion in 2024 to $8.61 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 34.6%. This expansion is driven by increased interest in automated content creation, AI-driven video editing, AI-generated music and graphics, and real-time content production. Additionally, there's a notable focus on enhancing user engagement through AI applications.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $27.99 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 34.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising demand for AI in immersive media, content personalization, operational efficiency, educational media applications, and predictive content generation. Key trends include advancements in AI-enhanced video editing tools, integration of AI in graphic design, real-time music AI, multilingual AI assistants, and the application of AI hyperautomation in media workflows.

The proliferation of social media platforms is a significant growth driver as they enable seamless content creation and sharing amongst users. As internet and smartphone access expands, more individuals engage online, further boosting the need for AI media software to create engaging, high-quality content efficiently. For instance, user engagement in Australia increased significantly between 2022 and 2024, underscoring the demand for AI media tools.

Leading companies in the sector are innovating extensively to enhance AI media solutions. For example, Reply launched Prebuilt AI Apps in July 2025, facilitating enterprise adoption of AI for tasks like content creation and real-time support in various departments, focusing on improving efficiency through conversational interfaces. Similarly, xAI acquired Hotshot to boost its text-to-video capabilities, enhancing the AI-driven video content creation landscape.

Prominent players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., and several others, with North America being the largest market region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Countries covered in the market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, and more.

Market dynamics are influenced by global trade changes, notably US tariff increases affecting production costs for media technologies, prompting a shift towards domestic sourcing and AI-driven content strategies to maintain competitiveness. Media companies face challenges like increased costs for audiovisual equipment and restrictions on US media exports due to retaliatory tariffs. Consequently, there's an active turn towards digital platforms and AI innovation to streamline operations.

The generative AI media software report offers comprehensive market insights, highlighting market size, regional shares, competitions, trends, opportunities, and a thorough analysis of the industry's present and future scenarios. It also emphasizes the significance of AI in optimizing media workflows, enhancing user personalization, and fostering innovation in the ever-evolving media landscape. This robust market report equips stakeholders with critical knowledge to navigate and succeed in this rapidly growing industry.

Report Scope

Market Characteristics: Outlines and elaborates on market specifics.

Market Size: Presents historic and forecast data ($b) reflecting market expansion.

Forecast Influences: Includes AI and automation advancements, geopolitical events, and economic shifts such as inflation and interest rates.

Market Segmentation: Divides the market into subcategories.

Regional and Country Analysis: Compares market size and growth historically and through forecasts across regions and countries.

Competitive Landscape: Discusses market competitiveness, shares, key financial deals, and leading companies.

Trends and Strategies: Examines market evolution post-crisis, suggesting growth strategies as recovery progresses.

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Application: Content Creation; Video Editing; Music Composition; Graphic Design; Other Applications

By End-User: Media and Entertainment; Advertising; Education; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Content Creation Tools; Video Generation Platforms; Image Synthesis Applications; Audio and Music Generation Systems; Text Generation and Editing Software; Animation and Visual Effects Tools; Design and Illustration Software

Hardware: Graphics Processing Units; Central Processing Units; Memory and Storage Devices; High-Performance Servers; Edge Computing Devices; Neural Processing Units

Services: Professional Consulting Services; System Integration and Deployment Services; Training and Education Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Managed Cloud Services; Customization and Optimization Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $27.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

OpenAI LLC

Canva Pty Ltd.

Shutterstock Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Freepik Company S.L.U.

Hugging Face Inc.

Stability AI Ltd.

Synthesia Limited

Prisma Labs Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm0v7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment