PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Maria Montenegro

as CEO of Corporate Performance & ESG division

Alphen aan den Rijn — January 9, 2026 — Wolters Kluwer today announces the appointment of Maria Montenegro as CEO of its Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division, succeeding Karen Abramson who has decided to pursue interests outside the company.

Since joining Wolters Kluwer in 2022 as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Maria Montenegro has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s long-term vision and executing on several key strategic initiatives, including accelerating product innovation, driving AI partnerships and acquisitions, as well as strengthening our commercial operations.

Maria brings nearly a decade of experience at McKinsey & Company, advising global corporations on portfolio strategy, M&A, and technology transformation. Her career, which spans the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa, also includes roles in investment banking and start-up ventures.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, commented: “Maria Montenegro is a dynamic leader with a strong strategic vision and a proven ability to drive growth and transformation. Stacey Caywood, my successor as Wolters Kluwer’s CEO, and I are confident she will lead the CP & ESG division to new heights. We expect the division to deliver 2025 organic growth in line with previously stated guidance. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer, I thank Karen Abramson for her many years of dedicated service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Stacey Caywood, Member of the Executive Board, designated CEO per February 28, 2026, added: “The market served by the CP & ESG division is a key part of our strategy and the impact our solutions have for corporate customers over the globe, is broadly recognized. The division is well-positioned to pursue global growth opportunities in cloud-based AI-enabled enterprise software. Maria will bring great vision and leadership to CP & ESG.”

Wolters Kluwer’s CP & ESG division, formed in March 2023, provides software and services that help corporations and other organizations manage financial, operational, and sustainability performance, manage risks, meet regulatory compliance, and improve safety and productivity.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

