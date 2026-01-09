Oulin Showcases the World’s First AI Smart Sink Powered by a Lifestyle Large Model at CES 2026

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oulin showcased its smart kitchen products at CES 2026, with products officially debuting on January 6 at Booth #35147. As a leading company in the high-end kitchen and bathroom industry, Oulin brings 32 years of industry experience and continues to address long-standing kitchen challenges by integrating AI into its smart kitchen solutions. Since its inception in 1994, Oulin has achieved an international presence and won several awards for its innovative solutions, including the Red Dot, iF, and industry technology awards.





At CES in Las Vegas, Oulin unveiled the world’s first AI-powered sink equipped with a lifestyle large model, marking a major step forward in smart kitchen innovation.

During an interview with global technology platform Gadget Flow, Xu Jianguang, Chairman of Oulin, elaborated on user needs and the company's R&D philosophy. He noted:“Globally, today's young people possess strong learning abilities but face immense pressure, often struggling to find time to master basic life skills. We aim to deliver truly efficient solutions through technology.” Xu Jianguang also articulated Oulin's core philosophy in AI:“‘AI FOR LIFE’ means using AI technology to make your daily life more comfortable, convenient, and efficient. ” Driven by this philosophy, the Oulin AI sink is built around a clear value proposition: ‘Give me one hour, and I’ll help you become a chef.’





Oulin Introduces the World’s First AI-Powered Sink Featuring a “Life-Oriented” Large Model

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLjfuegQd24





In today’s fast-paced society, young people are under constant pressure to do more in less time. Oulin eliminates some of the stress by making everyday chores easier and less time-consuming.

This brand takes a simple, everyday appliance, like the kitchen sink, and transforms it from a simple cleaning tool into a smart hub with core functions such as management, cooking, and even entertainment.

The Oulin AI sink uses deep technology integration, combining AI visual recognition, a large language model, IoT, and microbubble cleaning into one product. Not only can its AI sink identify ingredients, but it can also assist in cooking by finding recipes and providing practical step-by-step instructions using voice-guidance.





The Oulin AI Sink’s Key Features and Benefits

Oulin has been committed to making cooking simpler since the debut of the “Oulin Expo Low-Carbon Smart Kitchen” at the Shanghai World Expo in 2009. Its motto is "Give me an hour, and I'll help you become a chef," and the Oulin sink acts as an AI Kitchen Butler to help everyone–from novice cooks to cooking enthusiasts–gain confidence in the kitchen and achieve their goals.

The Oulin AI kitchen sink is well-positioned to make a global impact by embracing both Western and Chinese culinary traditions.

This innovative kitchen tool has an impressive list of key features:

AI-Powered Interaction

Equipped with a high-definition AI touchscreen, this AI sink supports voice commands, casual conversation, and emotional companionship to elevate the users’ cooking experience. Through voice commands, users can receive valuable advice and assistance while using their hands to prepare recipes.

2. AI Ingredient Recognition

Using AI Ingredient Recognition, the AI sink can identify hundreds of various ingredients. Based on the information it finds, it can then access a vast cloud-based library of over 15,000 recipes to recommend dishes for the ingredients users have on hand.

Young people and novices can benefit from this step-by-step guidance AI offers to create home-cooked banquets or specialized dietary plans. This feature streamlines the planning process and proves invaluable when preparing for social gatherings, entertaining at home, or maintaining a health-conscious household.

3. Micro Bubble Surge Cleaning

As users begin the food prep process, they can use the sink's microbubble technology to efficiently and thoroughly clean meat and produce, ensuring a sanitary kitchen environment.

4. Smart Ingredient Management:

The AI sink acts as a kitchen manager by automatically recording the storage time of ingredients, generating smart shopping lists, and syncing with a mobile app.

5. Kitchen Entertainment System

Not only does the AI sink assist from start to finish in the cooking process, but it also lightens the kitchen workload by providing audiovisual entertainment. Users can access music and video playback while they work, creating a positive environment.

6. Whole-Home Smart Connectivity:

Users can use a remote control to turn the faucet or LED lighting on or off. They can also access Oulin’s AI Sink even when they aren’t at home to check the faucet status or view their ingredient inventory by remotely accessing a mobile app.

This smart kitchen appliance supports interconnection with other smart home devices.





Other Innovative AI Oulin Products

Oulin’s products appeal to tech-forward customers worldwide who seek innovative products that provide quality, style, and value.

Besides the Oulin Kitchen Sink, Oulin has successfully launched four other innovative AI products, including the Oulin AI Urinal Cleaning Robot, Oulin Garden Tap, Oulin Home Cleaning Integrator, and Oulin AI Garbage Bin.

These products focus on enhancing consumers’ quality of life by reducing the manual workload through intelligent convenience.

Oulin : Enabling Premium Healthy Lifestyles Since 1994

For 32 years, Oulin has dedicated itself to the high-end kitchen and bathroom industry. The brand originally made its debut by introducing European-style integrated kitchens to China, leaning heavily on German manufacturing expertise and advanced equipment to ensure superior quality.

Oulin has honed its expertise in the area of AI home solutions, becoming a leader in the kitchen sink sector and the chair unit of the drafting group for the national standard “Household Stainless Steel Sinks.” It has since pioneered the “electrification of sink appliances” with innovative products, such as the “water purification sink” and the “cleaning sink.”

The Oulin brand currently produces a broad range of whole-house customizations, featuring sinks and bathroom solutions. Guided by the principle of “AI FOR LIFE,” Oulin is committed to developing smart kitchen and bathroom products to elevate daily living standards and better the quality of life.

Oulin has succeeded in gaining a global reach by constantly researching and perfecting new solutions to age-old problems. Its products afford efficiency and style and are sought after by international developers, tech-forward consumers, and affluent households. Oulin is positioned not just as a kitchen product seller, but as a leader in healthy, fashionable, and intelligent living.