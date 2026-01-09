Pulse Oximeters Market at the Heart of Remote Care: A USD 6.76 Billion Growth Opportunity by 2034

Ottawa, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse oximeter market size is calculated at USD 3.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5581

Key Takeaways

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By component, the monitors segment dominated the market in 2024.

By component, the sensor segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years.

By type, the tabletop/bedside pulse oximeter segment led the pulse oximeter market in 2024.

By type, the portable pulse oximeter segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By age group, the adult segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024.

By age group, the pediatric segment is estimated to grow notably in the coming years.

By end-use, the hospital segment captured the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

What are the Ongoing Developments in the Pulse Oximeter?

A pulse oximeter is a small, non-invasive medical device that is used by clipping onto a finger to record blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate. Whereas the global pulse oximeter market is driven by a rise in instances of COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and lung cancer, which require continuous SpO2 monitoring. Currently, a huge burden of the geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic concerns and demand for remote monitoring solutions. Recently, Medtronic’s investigational Nellcor pulse oximetry technology was incorporated in the FDA’s Safer Technologies Program (STeP) to offer more precise oxygen saturation readings.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Pulse Oximeter Market?

A significant catalyst is continuous breakthroughs in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth, which especially comprises smart devices, like pulse oximeters, to accelerate access to care and lower hospital readmissions. Alongside, tech firms are increasingly innovating sensor tech, wearable designs, such as rings, wrist-worn, and AI-enabled accuracy, which ultimately enhances usability and appeal.

What are the Major Trends in the Pulse Oximeter Market?

In December 2025 , Owlet, Inc. entered into a new durable medical equipment (DME) partnership with 1 Natural Way to expand access to Owlet’s FDA-cleared prescription pulse oximeter, BabySat.

, Owlet, Inc. entered into a new durable medical equipment (DME) partnership with 1 Natural Way to expand access to Owlet’s FDA-cleared prescription pulse oximeter, BabySat. In November 2025 , OMRON Healthcare made a second investment in Tricog Health to bolster AI-assisted cardiac care in India.

, OMRON Healthcare made a second investment in Tricog Health to bolster AI-assisted cardiac care in India. In May 2025, Swiss HealthTech startup Aktiia raised €37 million for a blood pressure platform and rebranding to Hilo.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Pulse Oximeter Market?

The market is facing substantial limitations due to its inaccuracy for darker skin tones and competition from smartwatches. Alongside the contribution of strict regulations, such as the FDA/EMA, with need for greater spending, are creating barriers to the overall market progression.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, North America led the pulse oximeter market in 2024. Along with a rise in chronic cases, the region is putting efforts into ground-breaking wireless connectivity, AI integration, and sophisticated sensors, like Masimo SET, with raised usability. As per a study, in 2024, nearly 16.5 million COPD cases, and 28-29 million people have asthma in the U.S. However, the U.S. FDA revealed new draft guidance that recommends extensive clinical performance testing for medical-grade pulse oximeters.

In the U.S., demand for pulse oximeters is rising due to aging populations, higher chronic respiratory disease incidence, widespread home healthcare adoption, and advanced device integration into clinical care settings, fueling steady industry expansion.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific will expand rapidly in the pulse oximeter market. Specifically, China & India are facing a huge burden of an ageing population with severe heart diseases, and these countries are fostering the production of cost-effective and highly-quality pulse oximeters domestically. A recent CMEF Shanghai Medical Products Exhibition showcased the display of diverse cutting-edge, groundbreaking electronic medical products, like newer fingertip and OLED oximeters.

For instance,

In April 2025, Contec Medical Systems received FDA approval for its novel Bluetooth-enabled finger pulse oximeter, which offers real-time data transmission to mobile apps and telehealth services.



In China, increasing healthcare awareness, infrastructure investments, and a growing emphasis on early diagnosis of respiratory conditions are driving broader acceptance of pulse oximetry devices in both hospitals and community health, supporting robust market growth.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By component analysis

How did Monitors Segment Dominate the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?

In 2024, the monitors segment held a major revenue share of the market. They usually provide earlier detection of respiratory concerns, like COPD, asthma, etc, with effective assessment of fitness levels during exercise or at high altitudes, as well as tracking recovery from surgery. However, the market is fostering integration of wireless and cellular connectivity for ideal data transfer to healthcare providers and mobile apps, to explore robust remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions.

On the other hand, the sensor segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. Sensor offers rapid, non-invasive, and painless monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate. Nowadays, researchers & firms are evolving sensors, which use multiple wavelengths of light to enhance accuracy, specifically for people with darker skin tones. Recently, Zynex submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for Zynex NiCO CO-Oximeter, a non-invasive device, which utilizes patented laser technology to measure carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide) levels in addition to oxygen saturation.

By type analysis

Which Type Led the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?

The tabletop/bedside pulse oximeter segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. These devices have a substantial role; integrating them in ICUs, operating rooms, and emergency departments, which enables real-time monitoring during complex surgical procedures and post-operative recovery. The latest bedside monitors are highly "connected," featuring Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) to facilitate automated alerts and centralized data management. Whereas, tabletop devices are standard in hospitals, & wider adoption of high-end bedside monitors in home care settings for patients who need continuous observation outside clinical facilities.

Moreover, the portable pulse oximeter segment will expand at the fastest CAGR. Rising demand and breakthroughs in remote patient monitoring and telehealth, as well as advances in Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi integration, with prominent developments in fingertip and wearable models, are resulting in the expansion of these devices. In recent days, Nonin Medical unveiled Nonin PureSAT 100, an advanced fingertip pulse oximeter with wireless connectivity, emphasizing remote monitoring services.

By age group analysis

Why did the Adult Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the adult segment accounted for the biggest share of the pulse oximeter market. This age group is significantly facing a rise in COPD, asthma, and other severe respiratory diseases, and the expanding geriatric population is also fueling the market progression. Recently, Viatom Smart Ring Pulse Oximeter (O2Ring), a lightweight silicone ring, received FDA approval for spot checks or continuous data collection, with a built-in vibration alert for preset SpO₂ or heart rate thresholds.

However, the pediatric segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR. The segmental growth is mainly propelled by increasing emphasis on early detection of congenital heart defects (CHDs) and metabolic disorders in newborns. The latest examples include Dr Trust Junior/Pediatric Series, such as the 212 and 216, which characterise child-friendly animal designs and use medical-grade silicone chambers to mitigate skin irritation, also facilitating perfusion index and SpO2 data.

By end-use analysis

Which End-Use Dominated the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?

The hospital segment led with the largest share of the market in 2024. In hospitals, a pulse oximeter allows faster detection of low oxygen (hypoxemia) to suggest periodic treatments, particularly oxygen therapy or ventilator adjustments, which ultimately optimizes outcomes for patients with respiratory/cardiac concerns, during surgery, and for vulnerable groups like newborns. Also, it offers complete patient details, such as respiration rate, hemoglobin levels, and leads to assessing fluid responsiveness.

However, the home care segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. A prominent driver is the raised awareness from COVID-19, which resulted in regular oxygen monitoring becoming a lasting habit for many. The worldwide population is demanding small, easy-to-use devices for at-home use, like OTC (Over-the-Counter) models, with a preference for wireless, Bluetooth-enabled oximeters, which sync with smartphone apps for excellent data management.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Pulse Oximeter Market?

In January 2026 , Dr Odin launched a novel generation of smart medical devices by connecting wirelessly with smartphones, through the Dr Odin Health App, which encompasses a digital thermometer, infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and foetal doppler.

, Dr Odin launched a novel generation of smart medical devices by connecting wirelessly with smartphones, through the Dr Odin Health App, which encompasses a digital thermometer, infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and foetal doppler. In September 2025, Baxter unveiled the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor, FDA-approved and developed to record and transmit complete vitals, such as respiration rate and blood oxygen, for adults, pediatrics, and neonates in under one minute.

Pulse Oximeter Market Key Players List

Smiths Group plc.

Halmaplc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

General Electric Company

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cell and gene therapy supply chain and logistics market size was estimated at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.93 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 5.34 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.96% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. drug screening market size is calculated at US$ 2.80 in 2025, grew to US$ 2.90 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 4 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2026 and 2035.

The contamination detection in pharma products market is witnessing significant growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by stringent regulatory standards, increasing drug recalls, and rising investments in quality control systems.

The filtration in biologics market size stood at US$ 8.44 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 9.55 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach US$ 29.01 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.14% from 2026 to 2035.

The pharma nitrosamine testing market size was valued at US$ 157.9 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to 168.38 million in 2026. Forecasts suggest it will reach approximately US$ 300.32 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the period.

The worldwide lung cancer trial market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating a revenue increase reaching several hundred million dollars by the end of the forecast period, spanning 2026 to 2035.

The global off-site sterilization services market size was estimated at USD 2.47 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.64 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 4.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035.

The global biopreservation market size is calculated at USD 4.68 billion in 2025, grows to USD 6.01 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 56.79 billion by 2035, rising at a 28.34% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

The global CRISPR gene editing market size was calculated at USD 4.76 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach around USD 18.89 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.77% from 2026 to 2035.

The global weight management market size is calculated at USD 176.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 392.15 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Monitors

Sensors

By Type

Portable Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Handheld Pulse Oximeter

Wearable Pulse Oximeter Tabletop/bedside Pulse Oximeter





By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

By End Use

Hospitals

Home Care

Outpatient Facilities

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5581

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest