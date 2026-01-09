TEN Ltd. Featured in TIME Magazine Europe

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, was recently featured in TIME Magazine Europe in an issue exploring the growing role of AI and technology and the shipping industry’s transition toward more sustainable operations in global trade.

The article references TEN’s diversified fleet, long-standing focus on operational discipline, ongoing newbuilding program, and approach to modernization aimed at improving efficiency and environmental performance, while also noting the Company’s emphasis on seamanship and maritime training, including its naval academy and investment in crew development.

The article is available here.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

