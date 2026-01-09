Achieve 97.34% Hair Reduction in Weeks with the Wavytalk Bare It, the New Wavytalk Hair Removal System with Ice-Cooling Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavytalk, a brand synonymous with innovation and trust in the hair styling industry, today announced a landmark expansion with the launch of its official Wavytalk hair removal device, the Wavytalk Bare It. This move marks Wavytalk's strategic entry into the advanced personal care market, bringing its legacy of user-centric design and engineering excellence to solve one of the most universal beauty challenges: unwanted hair. The device is set to launch on Amazon on January 09, 2026.

For too long, consumers have been caught in an endless and often painful cycle of shaving, waxing, and expensive clinical appointments. Shaving offers only temporary relief, often leading to irritation and stubble. Waxing is notoriously painful. Professional laser treatments, while effective, are a significant investment of time and money. Wavytalk identified this gap and engineered a solution designed for real people with real needs.





A New Standard of Safety and Efficacy, Backed by the FDA

At the core of the Wavytalk Bare It's credibility is its official FDA 510(k) clearance (K252209), a testament to its safety and effectiveness as a Class II Medical Device. This certification assures consumers that the device meets stringent regulatory standards, providing peace of mind that is often missing in the crowded at-home device market.

Powered by an impressive 24J of high energy, the device is clinically proven to deliver up to 96% hair reduction in as little as two weeks, with consistent use. This level of performance directly challenges the efficacy of professional salon treatments, but with the unparalleled convenience of being usable at home.





Engineered for Comfort: The End of Painful Hair Removal

Wavytalk has tackled the biggest deterrent of light-based hair removal—pain—with groundbreaking technology. Gentler Than a Razor, As Effective As Laser. The result is a truly comfortable at-home IPL hair removal experience that encourages consistent, long-term use.

Dual-Pulse Technology: This innovative feature splits a single light pulse into two gentler, rapid flashes. This allows the energy to penetrate deep into the hair follicle more effectively while minimizing the intense heat sensation on the skin's surface, making it ideal for sensitive areas.

Advanced Ice-Cooling System: A built-in cooling mechanism maintains the treatment window at a comfortable temperature below 52°F (11°C), even during prolonged use. This creates a soothing, virtually painless hair removal experience, from the first flash to the last.

"Our research showed that fear of pain was the number one reason consumers hesitated to try at-home IPL," said a Wavytalk spokesperson. "We made it our mission to eliminate that barrier. With the Wavytalk hair removal device, you get all the power without the discomfort."





Personalized for Every Body and Every Need

Recognizing that one size does not fit all, the Wavytalk Bare It features three personalized modes designed for different body areas. This thoughtful design makes it the ultimate hair removal device for a wide range of users. Whether it's for a fitness enthusiast wanting to showcase muscle definition, an individual with PCOS seeking a long-term solution for hirsutism, or a couple looking for a hygienic device to share, the targeted modes ensure optimal safety and results.



Body Mode: For large areas like legs and arms.



Face Mode: A gentler setting for delicate facial skin.



Bikini Mode: Calibrated for the sensitive and often stubborn hair in the bikini area.





This user-focused approach makes the device a versatile tool for anyone preparing for a beach vacation, maintaining post-salon results, or simply desiring the confidence that comes with smooth, carefree skin. The growing demand for effective laser hair removal for women at home finds its answer in this powerful, yet gentle, system.





Availability and Pricing

The Wavytalk Bare It will be available for purchase starting January 12, 2026, exclusively on Amazon. The official product page can be found at: Wavytalk hair removal

A special introductory discount will be offered for a limited time to celebrate the launch. Be sure not to miss it.

About Wavytalk

Wavytalk is a global beauty technology leader dedicated to creating innovative and accessible tools. After building a trusted reputation in hair care, Wavytalk is expanding to offer science-backed personal care solutions for the modern consumer.

Media Contact:

Kingstar

Kingstar@wavytalk.com

https://wavytalk.com

