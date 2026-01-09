Grassroots Carbon Becomes First U.S. Company to Deliver 1.9 Million Tons of Carbon Removals Through Regenerative Ranching

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grassroots Carbon , a pioneering Texas-based regenerative ranching partner and soil carbon removal company, today announced a monumental milestone, becoming the first U.S. company to deliver 1.9 million tons of carbon removals, making Grassroots Carbon the largest carbon removal company in the U.S. with over 1.5 million tons already retired by corporate partners to manage their emissions. Trusted by companies such as Nestlé and Microsoft, Grassroots Carbon is proving that large-scale, measurable climate action can be achieved through soil health and stewardship on working lands.

Since 2022 Grassroots Carbon has made $40 million in direct payments to ranchers for sequestered carbon and provided $10 million in advance payments to ensure ranchers can enroll and generate measurable impact with no out of pocket cost to participate. Through its regenerative land management program, Grassroots Carbon is also advancing soil health, water retention, and biodiversity outcomes.

Founded in 2021, Grassroots Carbon became the first U.S. company dedicated to measuring, verifying, and rewarding ranchers for storing carbon on America’s grasslands. Just one year later, it issued the nation’s first verified soil carbon payments, distributing more than $200,000 to Texas ranchers for atmospheric carbon stored in their soils through regenerative practices. Since that time, Grassroots Carbon has rapidly grown into the largest soil carbon removal company in the country, now spanning 2 million acres and partnering with ranchers across 22 states.

“This industry-defining milestone marks a turning point for nature-based carbon solutions, proving that soil health, rancher prosperity, and measurable climate impact can grow from the same ground,” said Brad Tipper, CEO of Grassroots Carbon. “Ranchers have cared for America’s grasslands for generations, and today they’re restoring soil health, increasing productivity, and improving the profitability of regenerative ranching. We are growing at the speed of trust by honoring the heritage of American ranching and proving that regenerative practices can be the most profitable form of ranching. When you align climate goals with the people who know the land best, you not only create high-quality carbon outcomes but also long-term resilience across America’s working lands for generations to come.”

America’s 655 million acres of grasslands represent one of the largest untapped carbon opportunities, capable of storing up to 1 billion tons of CO₂e annually. Grassroots Carbon is committed to partnering with ranchers across this entire landscape, empowering them to restore soil health, strengthen their operations, and turn land stewardship into one of the most scalable and equitable climate solutions on earth.

“Grassroots Carbon assembles some of the brightest minds in regenerative agriculture to support ranchers like us on our journey to implement and scale these practices,” said Taylor Collins, land steward of Roam Ranch with his wife Katie and Co-Founder of Force of Nature. “Their partnership gives producers access to the science, tools, and financial incentives to restore grasslands in a way that’s both profitable and regenerative. It’s been transformative for our land and our community.”

“Grassroots Carbon is delivering measurable value – not only for ranchers but also for the ecosystems and communities that depend on them,” said Dr. Allen Williams, sixth generation family farmer, Founder of Understanding Ag, LLC and former Mississippi State University faculty. “What happens on the land doesn’t only impact ranchers; it has a profound impact across the globe on biodiversity, soil health, carbon capture, and even the quality of our food. It impacts everybody, and we all benefit from it.”

The milestone is underpinned by Grassroots Carbon’s industry-leading science and measurement approach, including 1-meter soil core sampling, the largest privately collected soil carbon dataset in the U.S., and advanced tools such as PastureMap. These measurable outcomes are verified through rigorous, third-party science and transformed into high-integrity soil carbon credits that help companies meet their climate goals while investing in working lands.

“Our collaboration with Grassroots Carbon shows what rigorous science and trusted partnerships can deliver for the future of carbon and climate accounting,” said Lars Dyrud, CEO of EarthOptics. “Working together across more than a million acres, we’ve measured 1-meter-deep soil cores that set a new standard for rigor and permanence in the industry. Grassroots Carbon goes deeper than the conventional 30 centimeters—where more than half of soil organic carbon resides—ensuring greater permanence and long-term reliability of results. From each sample, we also extract far more insight: DNA-based microbial testing for biofertility and biodiversity, and sensor data that map soil variability with precision.”

The benefits of scaling regenerative ranching extend far beyond carbon storage. Grassroots Carbon’s work is supporting rancher livelihoods and revitalizing rural economies to restore degraded grassland ecosystems, with participating ranches reporting up to 30x higher water infiltration rates compared to degraded land, a powerful indicator of improved soil health and drought resilience.

“Grassroots Carbon is empowering ranching families to build resilience for the future,” said Chad Ellis, CEO of the Texas Agriculture Land Trust. “They work hand-in-hand with ranchers, providing the tools, data, and financial support that make regenerative ranching both practical and profitable. It’s a model that’s strengthening rural communities while contributing to a healthier planet.”

Grassroots Carbon’s milestone signals a tipping point for regenerative ranching and nature-based climate solutions, proving that land stewardship, supported by carbon finance, can deliver measurable economic, social, and ecological benefits today. With the infrastructure and partnerships in place to scale rapidly, the company is working to unlock the full potential of America’s 655 million acres of working grasslands.

About Grassroots Carbon:

Grassroots Carbon partners with ranchers to build resilient operations that honor heritage and shape the future of ranching — stewarding healthy soils, restoring grasslands, strengthening ecosystems, and enriching rural communities. By unlocking the potential of America’s 655 million acres of working lands to store carbon, these landscapes can become one of the planet’s most powerful climate solutions for generations to come.

Grassroots Carbon currently works with ranchers across 2 million acres in 22 states, implementing regenerative practices that improve soil health, restore bird habitats, and drive measurable, nature-based carbon drawdown. The company collaborates with leading organizations including Audubon Conservation Ranching, Texas Agricultural Land Trust, and Colorado State University’s Soil Carbon Solutions Center to ensure scientific rigor and transparency.

Grassroots Carbon’s soil carbon credits are trusted by leading corporations, including Nestlé, Microsoft, Shopify, Olipop and Chevron, to advance their climate commitments and reach their sustainability goals.

