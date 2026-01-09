ECD Automotive Design Continues ECD x Chelsea Truck Company Defenders Following Strategic Alliance





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, and the ECDXCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II, proudly announces the continuation of the ECD x Chelsea Truck Company (CTC) Defenders with the ECDxCTC Defender 02, marking a major milestone since the official alliance between the two brands was announced in November. This factory-new Defender 110 P525 V8 is one of many vehicles to roll out under the ECD x CTC collaboration, setting the tone for a new era of globally influenced design and performance.

Images of the ECDxCTC Defender 02

Video of the ECDxCTC Defender 02

Finished in Carpathian Grey, the Defender features Chelsea Truck Company’s Series 2 Wide Track body kit and 22-inch Type 52 Satin Black wheels, paired with BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires for a commanding, road-focused stance. Carbon fiber elements, including an exposed vented bonnet, gloss rear roof wing, and quad roof shield with integrated LED lighting, underscore the vehicle’s aggressive yet refined character.

Power comes from Land Rover’s P525 supercharged V8, enhanced by a non-resonated V8 exhaust with GT 90 black tips and active valve control, allowing the driver to tailor sound and presence to the moment. Inside, the Defender is finished in Volcanic Black leather with 3D modular stitching, maintaining a premium, performance-oriented interior that complements the exterior’s bold design.

“This ECD x CTC Defender represents exactly what this alliance was created to deliver,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. “It combines Chelsea Truck Company’s signature design language with ECD’s execution, attention to detail, and client-first approach. This is just the beginning of what we’ll be building together.”

The debut of this vehicle showcases the continued production under the ECD x CTC alliance, with additional builds and expanded offerings planned across modern Defender platforms. Together, ECD Automotive Design and Chelsea Truck Company aim to deliver vehicles that stand apart, bold in design, confident in performance, and unmistakable in presence.

For more information on the ECD x CTC collaboration or to inquire about upcoming builds, visit www.ecdxchelseatruckcompany.com or schedule a consultation with ECD Automotive Design.

ECDxCTC Defender 02 Specifications

Model — New Defender 110 P525 V8

Engine — 5.0L V8 engine

Exhaust — Defender 110 v8 Exhaust with Non Resonated GT 90 Black Tips

Exterior Color — Carpathian Grey

Tires — BF Goodrich Trail Terrain T/A

Roof — New Defender Quad Roof Shield with LED Lights

Arches— Series 2 widetrack arches

Leather — Defender 2 Comfort Leather Interior Color Volcanic Black

Stitch Style — Stitching 3D Modular

Wheels — Type 52 RS in 22 Inch

Additional features — New Defender Exposed Carbon Oversized Rear Wing, Exposed Carbon Fiber Vented Bonnet, Active Valve Exhaust Control, Milltek sport exhausts, Landmark front end styling kit

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, the ECDxCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 95 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838c6dec-d82c-49ec-aa63-03d497c7e6aa