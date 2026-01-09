$25+ Bn Airline Route Profitability Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline Route Profitability Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The airline route profitability software market is experiencing significant growth and is poised to expand from $15.2 billion in 2025 to $16.81 billion in 2026, exhibiting a 10.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic growth is primarily driven by airlines' increasing focus on optimizing route networks, mounting operational cost pressures, advancements in data analytics for demand forecasting, and the expansion of scenario modeling tools. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $25.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Key factors include AI-driven analytics for route profitability assessments, real-time operational and financial data integration, and the rising adoption of cloud-based profitability solutions.

One notable trend boosting market growth is the surge in air freight cargo demand. This is fostering the need for route profitability software to optimize air cargo operations, route pricing strategies, and resource allocation. For instance, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 13.6% increase in air freight demand as of August 2024. This growing demand is propelling the software market as airlines seek to enhance profitability and efficiency in cargo operations.

Leading companies in the airline route profitability software industry are increasingly focusing on technological advancements, such as AI-powered flight schedule optimization. This technology analyzes airline schedules and operational data to optimize flight timings, aircraft usage, and route planning, aiming to maximize revenue and operational efficiency. In October 2024, Alaska Airlines partnered with UP.Labs to launch a venture named Odysee, designed to improve travel planning through rapid data-driven assessments of schedule changes on revenue and reliability.

Strategic movements, such as the acquisition of Takeflite by Portside in July 2024, indicate a continued expansion in service offerings. This acquisition allows Portside to enhance its suite of aviation software solutions, focusing on comprehensive management of complex airline operations.

Key players in this market include The Boeing Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Limited, and others. The largest regional market in 2025 was North America, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. However, global market dynamics, including changes in trade relations and tariffs, are impacting cost structures and prompting localized software development, which presents both challenges and opportunities.

The market encompasses software types such as fares management, planning and scheduling, and revenue management, catering to diverse segments from domestic airlines to international business charters. The demand is bolstered by services that provide route analysis, demand forecasting, and scenario modeling, driving the comprehensive growth of the airline route profitability software market.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Software: Fares Management and Pricing, Planning and Scheduling, Revenue Management, Other Software

Class: First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, Economy

End User: Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Business Charters

Subsegments:

Fares Management and Pricing: Dynamic Pricing Tools, Price Optimization Solutions, Fare Comparison Systems

Planning and Scheduling: Route Planning Software, Flight Scheduling Tools, Fleet Management Systems

Revenue Management: Demand Forecasting Software, Inventory Management Systems, Yield Management Solutions

Other Software: Reporting and Analytics Tools, Market Intelligence Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Amadeus IT Group

Sita Aero

Coforge Ltd.

Lufthansa Systems

Pros Inc.

Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Maureva Ltd.

Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Optym

Seabury Solutions

Qlikview

Airpas Aviation GmbH

Megabyte Ltd.

Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd

Aerotrack Systems

G-aero Ltd.

Maxamation Pty. Ltd.

NIIT Technologies Limited

Sixel Consulting Group

Skymetrix GmbH

GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

QlikTech international AB

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7d93k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.