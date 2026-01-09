ATTENTION NYSE: KLAR INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Klarna Group PLC Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) (“Klarna” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities during the period of September 7, 2025 through December 22, 2025 (the “Class Period”), including shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Klarna securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Klarna, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading global fintech company offering Buy Now, Pay Later (“BNPL”) solutions, including for small retail transactions.

The complaint alleges that the Company’s IPO Registration Statement materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would significantly increase within months of its IPO, a risk that defendants either knew or should have known given the high-risk profile of many of its customers, who were experiencing financial hardships or were unsophisticated.

At the time that this lawsuit was filed, the price of Klarna’s shares had fallen from their $40 per share IPO price to approximately $31.31 per share.

If you are a Klarna investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

