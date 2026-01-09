Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 25.10 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.24% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market size was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.10 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The increasing use of IV solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and emergency care settings is significantly contributing to market expansion. IV solutions play a critical role in hydration therapy, electrolyte balance, drug delivery, blood volume restoration, and nutritional support, making them essential across a wide range of acute and chronic care applications. Rising surgical procedures, trauma cases, oncology treatments, and intensive care admissions continue to support sustained demand globally.





U.S. Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Insights:

The U.S. Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market size was valued at USD 3.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.20 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

Growth in the U.S. market is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high hospital admission rates, increasing use of IV therapies in chronic disease management, and strong demand from emergency and critical care units. Additionally, rising geriatric population, high prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and renal disorders, and widespread adoption of IV-based drug administration are supporting steady market growth across the country.

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.35 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 25.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.24% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Total parenteral nutrition led the market with a share of 65.10% due to its extensive use in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings for patients requiring complete nutritional support. Peripheral parenteral nutrition is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.90% supported by rising awareness of targeted, short-term nutritional therapies, convenience of peripheral administration, and growing adoption in ambulatory and home healthcare facilities.

By Composition

In 2025, Parenteral lipid emulsion led the market with a share of 32.60% due to its essential role in providing high-calorie nutritional support to critically ill and malnourished patients. Single-dose amino acids is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.20% fueled by the rising need for precise, patient-specific amino acid supplementation, ease of administration, and growing adoption in home healthcare and specialty medical facilities.

By Application

In 2025, Nutritional support led the market with a share of 55.60% due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, malnutrition, post-surgical recovery needs, and critical care requirements. Fluid and electrolyte balance is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.70% supported by increasing cases of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and critical care interventions.

By End-Use

In 2025, Hospitals and clinics led the market with a share of 70.20% due to the high demand for IV solutions in critical care, surgical procedures, and chronic disease management. The home care settings is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.50% driven by the increasing preference for at-home treatment, rising awareness of home-based healthcare services, and the convenience of administering IV therapy outside traditional medical facilities.

Key Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Segments

By Type

Total parenteral nutrition

Peripheral parenteral nutrition

By Composition

Carbohydrates

Vitamins and minerals

Single-dose amino acids

Parenteral lipid emulsion

Other compositions

By Application

Nutritional support

Blood transfusion

Fluid and electrolyte balance

Other applications

By End Use

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Home care settings

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market in 2025, with over 40.70% revenue share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic and critical illnesses, and strong government healthcare funding.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.46%, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital and clinic infrastructure, and increasing awareness of advanced IV therapies.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , B. Braun received the Nurse Approved Certification for its entire IV Solutions portfolio not made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers, and Piperacillin and Tazobactam in DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System, highlighting its commitment to excellence in usability and alignment with nursing practice needs.

, B. Braun received the Nurse Approved Certification for its entire IV Solutions portfolio not made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers, and Piperacillin and Tazobactam in DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System, highlighting its commitment to excellence in usability and alignment with nursing practice needs. In April 2025, ICU Medical introduced its new category of infusion devices with FDA clearances of Plum Solo and Plum Duo precision IV pumps, offering ±3% accuracy and compatibility with whole blood and blood products.

