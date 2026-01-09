Center of Attention Events Announces March 2026 Launch of Immersive Pre-Wedding Gobal Travel Experience Series

Los Angeles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK, January 9, 2026

Center of Attention Events, the luxury planning company behind Luxury Wedding Escapes, today announced the launch of its first immersive pre-wedding travel experience, taking place March 21-27, 2026 in Switzerland. This new concept in travel allows engaged couples to experience venues, meet planners and vendors, and make key wedding decisions in person, marking a new approach and trend shift in destination wedding planning.

A newly engaged couple steps off a plane, hand in hand. A diamond catches the light. Moments later, they settle into a window seat on a romantic rail journey along Switzerland’s Golden Pass route. Snow-capped valleys unfold, Alpine villages appear, and waterfalls cascade down sheer cliffs in Lauterbrunnen’s famed Valley of 72 Waterfalls. Without a single spreadsheet or Zoom call, their wedding planning begins.

Couples will get to see, taste, and experience their wedding destination firsthand before making any major decisions. Designed for two people, a couple, a bride or groom, or a planning partner such as a mother, sister, or best friend, each trip turns wedding planning into a shared, hands-on luxury adventure. Additional escapes in the UK, Italy, Mexico, and The Bahamas are planned throughout the year www.luxuryweddingescapes.com

“These trips give engaged couples the kind of insider access usually reserved for planners and editors,” says Lauren Ertl, Digital Editor at Destination I Do. “They offer the same depth, discovery, and inspiration but directly to the couple.”

It makes sense, you wouldn’t buy a car without test-driving it, purchase a house without an inspection, or invest in a couture gown without trying it on, so why plan a wedding without experiencing the destination firsthand. Michele Fox Gott, founder of Center of Attention Events, began her career producing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s televised wedding renewal for MTV and has since shaped trends for clients including Snoop Dogg, Kat Von D, and Trisha Paytas. “Couples today want more than Zoom calls and spreadsheets,” she says. “These pre-wedding trips combine planning, adventure, and luxury all in one journey.”



Switzerland has quietly emerged as the chic alternative to Italy for destination weddings. Fewer crowds, more relaxed rules around noise and party times, and cinematic landscapes make it ideal for couples seeking privacy and elevated experiences. From Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 lakeside wedding to contemporary tastemakers, it offers lakeside glamour paired with elegance for discerning couples.

The inaugural Escape runs March 21 to 27, 2026, across Lucerne, Villars-sur-Ollon, and Montreux. Guests enjoy seven days of Alpine adventures, private tastings, guided venue tours, and hands-on planning workshops. Early access is open, with a preferred introductory rate available through January 20th. Reserve your spot here.

