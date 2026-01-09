Travel Accessories Market Trends and Global Strategy Outlook to 2030: Technological Innovations are Shaping Market Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Accessories Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Travel Accessories Market, valued at USD 55.47 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.70% to reach USD 81.85 Billion by 2030.
Key Market Drivers
The consistent resurgence in global tourism and travel activities serves as a primary catalyst for the travel accessories market. As more individuals undertake both leisure and business trips, the fundamental need for luggage, bags, and various travel aids naturally expands. This heightened mobility directly correlates with increased purchasing of items designed to facilitate smoother journeys. According to the International Air Transport Association, in January 2025, total full-year air passenger traffic in 2024, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, rose by 10.4% compared to 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 3.8%. This significant growth in passenger volumes globally creates a larger consumer base for travel accessories, ranging from basic luggage to specialized items that enhance the overall travel experience.
Key Market Challenges
The volatility in raw material costs presents a notable challenge to the expansion of the global travel accessories market. Fluctuations in the prices of critical inputs such as plastics, textiles, and metals directly increase production expenses for manufacturers. This unpredictability hinders effective cost forecasting and budgeting, creating an unstable operational environment for companies within the sector. When production costs escalate due to raw material price surges, businesses must decide whether to absorb these increased expenditures, thereby eroding profit margins, or to transfer them to consumers through higher retail prices. The latter approach can suppress consumer demand for travel accessories, especially for discretionary items, consequently constraining overall market growth.
Key Market Trends
The rising demand for smart technology integration in travel accessories signifies a market shift towards advanced functionality and enhanced connectivity. Travelers increasingly seek features like GPS tracking, built-in charging capabilities, and biometric locks to augment security and convenience, extending beyond basic organizational solutions. This trend is actively recognized by industry bodies; for example, the Travel Goods Association acknowledged "Worldwide GaN Charger +" as the "Best Travel Gadget / Electronic" in its 2025 awards, highlighting the growing importance of electronic innovation within the sector. Such recognition by industrial associations underscores the increasing influence of smart solutions on product development within the travel accessories market.
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Sungjoo Group
- Adidas AG
- LVMH Group
- United States Luggage Company, LLC.
- VF Corporation
- Travel Blue Ltd
- ACE Co., Ltd.
- Nike Inc.
- VIP Industries Ltd
- Decathlon SA
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Travel Accessories Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type:
- Travel Bags
- Electronic Accessories
- Travel Pillow & Blanket
- Toiletries
- Others
By Sales Channel:
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Factory Outlets
- Online
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$55.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$81.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
