MEDIA ADVISORY: Councillors, Labour, and Civil Society Groups Denounce Anti-Immigrant Hate Rally

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: City Councillors from wards across Toronto will be joining labour and civil society organizations to denounce a planned anti-immigrant hate rally to be held in Nathan Phillips Square. A counter rally, organized by the Toronto & York Region Labour Council, Urban Alliance on Race Relations, Toronto East Anti-hate Mobilization (TEAM) and others has been planned to make it clear: hate has no place here — all are welcome in Toronto.

WHO: Toronto & York Region Labour Council, Urban Alliance on Race Relations, TEAM, Toronto City Councillors, and supporters.

WHEN: 11:30am, Jan 10th, 2026

WHERE: Toronto City Hall, Lobby B

WHY:

Hate-filled rhetoric has led to a dramatic rise in anti-immigrant, racist attacks, including violent assaults across the GTA





Labour and Civil Society organizations have a proud history and tradition of challenging racism and bigotry and standing against attempts to scapegoat vulnerable communities





The planned hate rally is part of a regressive, anti-worker, anti-immigrant movement which has been emulating the hateful, anti-democratic politics of Donald Trump south of the border





In addition to their calls for mass deportations, leaders of this movement promote virulent anti-Muslim hate





Toronto is a proud multicultural, multinational city where nearly half of the population are foreign born immigrants





Immigrants in Toronto, and across Canada, contribute massively to our country, our economy, and our culture





The economic and political problems faced by working people in Canada are not caused by immigrants, but instead are caused by wealthy corporations and the politicians who serve them





For media inquiries, please contact:

Jack Copple

Toronto & York Region Labour Council

jcopple@labourcouncil.ca

416-441-3663 x 1023