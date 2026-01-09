Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size to Reach USD 83.78 Billion by 2033, Driven by the Surging Demand for Disposable Hygiene and Medical Products | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size is estimated at USD 54.82 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 83.78 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.46% over 2026-2033. Due to global healthcare awareness, the nonwoven fabrics market is driven by rising demand for disposable hygiene and medical items, including as surgical gowns, masks, and diapers.

The U.S. Nonwoven Fabrics Market size is estimated at USD 9.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.88 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period of 2026-2033, driven by high demand in medical, hygiene, filtration, and industrial applications.





Rising Global Demand for Disposable Hygiene and Medical Nonwovens Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the nonwoven textiles market is the increase in personal cleanliness and health consciousness. the increase in demand for disposable non-woven items such baby wipes, wet wipes, adult incontinence products, and diapers. Since non-woven fabrics are a relatively inexpensive material and have a recognizable appearance, they are currently widely used in the healthcare, industrial, and other household sectors as throwaway clothing. This driver accounts for 45–50% of the global market, making hygiene and medical applications the largest category.

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2025, Disposable led the market with a share of 60.10% due to strong demand in hygiene and medical products including diapers, masks, & surgical gowns which comprises the key share of worldwide revenue. Durables is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.50% driven by expanding applications in construction, automotive and industrial use.

By Material Type

In 2025, Polypropylene led the market with a share of 50.64% due to its extensive use in disposable hygiene and medical products. Polyethylene Terephthalate is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.22% driven by rising requirement of sustainable and recycled nonwovens in filtration, automotive, and industrial end uses.

By Technology

In 2025, Spunlaid led the market with a share of 54.86% owing to its high production rate, cost effectiveness and wide applicability in disposable hygiene products. Airlaid is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.14% driven by strong demand for absorbent and soft textile-like nonwovens in hygiene, wipes and specialty applications.

By Application

In 2025, Medical & Hygiene led the market with a share of 48.68% due to high demand for disposable products including masks, surgical gowns, diapers and sanitary napkins, which form a significantly large portion of global revenues. Construction & Geotextile is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.30% driven by urbanization, infrastructure development and higher usage of nonwoven fabrics for purposes such as soil stabilization, reinforcement and drainage.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2025 and is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market During 2026-2033

With a revenue share of more than 40.24%, the Asia Pacific region led the nonwoven fabrics market in 2025E due to the strong demand for industrial, construction, healthcare, and hygiene applications. Large-scale use of medical disposables, industrial nonwovens, and disposable hygiene products creates a very advantageous local demand market.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest-growing CAGR 6.30%, driven by increasing demand of spunlaid and airlaid nonwovens technical applications such as filtration and wipes are growing rapidly.

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Recent Developments

In June 2025, TWE relaunched its website with a “Product Finder” tool to help customers quickly identify nonwoven solutions for automotive, filtration, hygiene, and more. This initiative enhances customer experience and supports faster product selection and ordering.

In April 2025, Freudenberg launched a fine‑filament spunbond nonwoven technology from PET/PE/PP for construction and filtration applications. The new technology improves fabric strength and efficiency while promoting sustainable material usage.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY & DELIVERY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess average production-to-delivery timelines by region and product type, enabling evaluation of responsiveness and lead-time risks.

– helps you assess average production-to-delivery timelines by region and product type, enabling evaluation of responsiveness and lead-time risks. INVENTORY TURNOVER & CHANNEL OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand inventory movement speed and sales distribution across distributors, direct-to-OEM channels, and digital B2B platforms, impacting working capital efficiency.

– helps you understand inventory movement speed and sales distribution across distributors, direct-to-OEM channels, and digital B2B platforms, impacting working capital efficiency. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CERTIFICATION COVERAGE – helps you gauge the share of nonwoven products meeting ISO, ASTM, and OEKO-TEX standards, reflecting regulatory readiness and market access potential.

– helps you gauge the share of nonwoven products meeting ISO, ASTM, and OEKO-TEX standards, reflecting regulatory readiness and market access potential. RISK & COMPLIANCE PENALTY ANALYSIS – helps you track recall frequency and compliance-related fines, identifying material- or application-level exposure to regulatory and safety risks.

– helps you track recall frequency and compliance-related fines, identifying material- or application-level exposure to regulatory and safety risks. AUTOMATION & SMART NONWOVENS ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate the penetration of robotics, automated manufacturing lines, and functional nonwovens such as antimicrobial, flame-retardant, and conductive fabrics.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of robotics, automated manufacturing lines, and functional nonwovens such as antimicrobial, flame-retardant, and conductive fabrics. SUSTAINABILITY & CIRCULAR ECONOMY INDICATORS – helps you measure recyclable product share, carbon footprint reduction trends, and biodegradable nonwoven adoption to assess long-term sustainability positioning.

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 54.82 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 83.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.46% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Durables, Disposable)

• By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polymer, Rayon, Wood Pulp, BICO, Others)

• By Technology (Spunlaid, Drylaid, Wetlaid, Airlaid)

• By Application (Medical & Hygiene, Construction & Geotextile, Upholstery, Filtration, Automobile, Garments, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

