Westwood One to Broadcast NFL Wild Card Weekend, Powered by Verizon

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB:CMLS) Westwood One, the official network audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Wild Card Weekend, powered by Verizon, on Saturday, January 10, Sunday, January 11, and Monday, January 12. This season marks Westwood One’s 39th consecutive year as the exclusive network audio partner of the NFL.

Westwood One opens NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 10, with live coverage of the match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte at 4:00pm ET, followed by the 8:00pm ET Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears game in Chicago.

The play-by-play action continues with three power-packed battles on Sunday, January 11, beginning at 12:30pm ET in Jacksonville, as the Buffalo Bills go head-to-head against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday at 4:15pm ET, the coverage moves to Philly, where the San Francisco 49ers take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday’s triple header heads north to Foxborough at 8:00pm ET, with coverage of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots game.

Westwood One caps off the NFL Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers who clash in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 12, starting at 7:00pm ET.

The complete broadcast schedule follows*:

Saturday, January 10, 2026 @ 4pm ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers

Announcers: Jason Benetti & Ryan Leaf

Saturday, January 10, 2026 @ 8pm ET

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Announcers: Ryan Radtke & Mike Golic

Sunday, January 11, 2026 @ 12:30pm ET

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Announcers: Kevin Kugler & Mike Mayock

Sunday, January 11, 2026 @ 4:15p ET

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Ross Tucker

Sunday, January 11, 2026 @ 8pm ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

Announcers: Tom McCarthy & Derek Rackley

***All games listed above hosted by Scott Graham***

Monday, January 12, 2026 @ 7pm ET

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner & Ross Tucker (sidelines)

Hosts: Mike Golic & Mike Golic Junior

*Both the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks have BYES into the Divisional.

For the 17th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half- and post-game coverage for Saturday and Sunday’s Wild Card games, while Mike Golic and Mike Golic, Jr. will pick up the pre- and halftime coverage for the Wild Card Monday game.

Westwood One will broadcast every NFL postseason game, from Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LX, on approximately 500 radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, the Westwood One Sports App, SiriusXM, NFL+, and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, US Soccer, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network and the premier destination for opinion talk and live sports; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.



Contacts:

Cumulus Media | Westwood One: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication lisa@dollcom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f77dc61-b351-4c84-9359-573ad34d88b5