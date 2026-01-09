Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value
(£000)
|Hasgrove Limited * & ***
|Unquoted Investment
|153
|9,267
|9,420
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|479
|2,912
|3,391
|Popsa Holdings Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|1,060
|1,586
|2,646
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|356
|2,128
|2,484
|Idox PLC
|Software and Computer Services
|314
|1,985
|2,299
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|824
|1,346
|2,170
|Aurrigo International plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,105
|526
|1,631
|GB Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|337
|1,061
|1,398
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|157
|1,207
|1,364
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc **
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|610
|625
|1,235
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|620
|603
|1,223
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|777
|416
|1,193
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,677
|(517)
|1,160
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|272
|885
|1,157
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|863
|244
|1,107
|SDI Group plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|119
|952
|1,071
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|737
|134
|871
|Windar Photonics plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|624
|140
|764
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|1,238
|(481)
|757
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|353
|377
|730
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,101
|(393)
|708
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,414
|(741)
|673
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|338
|308
|646
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|600
|-
|600
|Ilika plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|706
|(115)
|591
|The Beauty Tech Group plc **
|Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
|576
|2
|578
|JTC plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|401
|130
|531
|Applied Nutrition plc **
|Food Producers
|331
|157
|488
|Itaconix plc
|General Industrials
|1,059
|(582)
|477
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|576
|(110)
|466
|Cranswick plc **
|Food Producers
|404
|60
|464
|Wise plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|364
|89
|453
|Gamma Communications plc **
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|183
|267
|450
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,654
|(1,210)
|444
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|717
|(308)
|409
|Tan Delta Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|302
|47
|349
|Eden Research plc
|Chemicals
|1,080
|(748)
|332
|KRM 22 plc
|Software and Computer Services
|618
|(290)
|328
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc **
|Media
|419
|(120)
|299
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|678
|(441)
|237
|Bytes Technology Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|326
|(123)
|203
|Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|-
|200
|Alusid Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|-
|200
|GETECH Group plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|200
|(10)
|190
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|980
|(828)
|152
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|779
|(644)
|135
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|653
|(521)
|132
|Gelion plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|760
|(658)
|102
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defence
|533
|(433)
|100
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software and Computer Services
|378
|(296)
|82
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|981
|(903)
|78
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|497
|(426)
|71
|Mears Group plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|51
|14
|65
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,003
|(947)
|56
|XP Factory PLC
|Travel and Leisure
|659
|(605)
|54
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,000
|(948)
|52
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,253
|(1,202)
|51
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|337
|(291)
|46
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|(170)
|30
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|253
|(225)
|28
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|(173)
|27
|TheraCryf plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|700
|(684)
|16
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|336
|(331)
|5
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|145
|(143)
|2
|Metir plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|922
|(922)
|-
|Sorted Group Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|509
|(509)
|-
|Airnow Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|838
|(838)
|-
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|880
|(880)
|-
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|687
|(687)
|-
|Cloudified Holdings Limited
|Software and Computer Services
|600
|(600)
|-
|Rated People Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|236
|(236)
|-
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|990
|(990)
|-
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,289
|(1,289)
|-
|Verici Dx Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|41
|(41)
|-
|The Food Marketplace Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|(200)
|-
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,386
|(1,386)
|-
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|2,000
|(2,000)
|-
Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £2.5 million investments and £9.3 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose);
- represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark
* Denotes unlisted company
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio Company
|Book cost (£’000)
|Fair Value (£’000)
|FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund
|5,412
|5,475
|FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|1,811
|2,271
|FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund
|1,684
|1,620
|JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,650
|5,650
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,607
|5,607
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,641
|5,641
Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.6m from current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£’000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|21
|Legal reserves
|690
|Other reserves
|76,720
|Total
|77,431
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17