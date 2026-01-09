Portfolio Update

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value  
(£000)
Hasgrove Limited * & ***Unquoted Investment1539,2679,420
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers4792,9123,391
Popsa Holdings Limited *Unquoted Investment1,0601,5862,646
Netcall plcSoftware and Computer Services3562,1282,484
Idox PLCSoftware and Computer Services3141,9852,299
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology8241,3462,170
Aurrigo International plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment1,1055261,631
GB Group plc **Software and Computer Services3371,0611,398
Judges Scientific plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment1571,2071,364
Brooks Macdonald Group plc **Investment Banking and Brokerage Services6106251,235
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers6206031,223
Vertu Motors plcRetailers7774161,193
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment and Services1,677(517)1,160
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc **Software and Computer Services2728851,157
PCI-Pal plcSoftware and Computer Services8632441,107
SDI Group plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment1199521,071
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment and Services737134871
Windar Photonics plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment624140764
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials1,238(481)757
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods353377730
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,101(393)708
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment1,414(741)673
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment338308646
Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) *Unquoted Investment600-600
Ilika plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment706(115)591
The Beauty Tech Group plc **Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores5762578
JTC plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services401130531
Applied Nutrition plc **Food Producers331157488
Itaconix plcGeneral Industrials1,059(582)477
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services576(110)466
Cranswick plc **Food Producers40460464
Wise plc **Industrial Support Services36489453
Gamma Communications plc **Telecommunications Service Providers183267450
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment and Services1,654(1,210)444
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers717(308)409
Tan Delta Systems plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment30247349
Eden Research plcChemicals1,080(748)332
KRM 22 plcSoftware and Computer Services618(290)328
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc **Media419(120)299
DP Poland plcTravel and Leisure678(441)237
Bytes Technology Group plc **Software and Computer Services326(123)203
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) *Unquoted Investment200-200
Alusid Limited *Unquoted Investment200-200
GETECH Group plcOil, Gas and Coal200(10)190
MyCelx Technologies CorporationElectronic and Electrical Equipment980(828)152
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services779(644)135
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services653(521)132
Gelion plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment760(658)102
Velocity Composites plcAerospace and Defence533(433)100
Crimson Tide plcSoftware and Computer Services378(296)82
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment and Services981(903)78
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers497(426)71
Mears Group plc **Industrial Support Services511465
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,003(947)56
XP Factory PLCTravel and Leisure659(605)54
Feedback plcMedical Equipment and Services1,000(948)52
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services1,253(1,202)51
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment337(291)46
DXS International plcSoftware and Computer Services200(170)30
Northcoders Group plcSoftware and Computer Services253(225)28
1Spatial plcSoftware and Computer Services200(173)27
TheraCryf plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology700(684)16
Tasty plcTravel and Leisure336(331)5
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology145(143)2
Metir plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment922(922)-
Sorted Group Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services509(509)-
Airnow Limited *Unquoted Investment838(838)-
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers880(880)-
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas and Coal687(687)-
Cloudified Holdings LimitedSoftware and Computer Services600(600)-
Rated People Ltd *Unquoted Investment236(236)-
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology990(990)-
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment1,289(1,289)-
Verici Dx PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology41(41)-
The Food Marketplace Ltd *Unquoted Investment200(200)-
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,386(1,386)-
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering2,000(2,000)-

Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £2.5 million investments and £9.3 million disposals. 

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above: 

  • are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose); 
  • represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and 
  • are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of: 

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark

* Denotes unlisted company 
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025

Current Asset Investments (unaudited) 

Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund 5,4125,475
FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund 1,8112,271
FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 1,6841,620
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,6505,650
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund  5,6075,607
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,6415,641

Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.6m from current asset investments. 

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:  

Shareholders' Equity  £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 21
Legal reserves 690
Other reserves 76,720
Total  77,431

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025. 

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


