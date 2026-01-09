Octopus AIM VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value

(£000) Hasgrove Limited *&*** Unquoted Investment 88 9,672 9,760 Popsa Holdings Limited * Unquoted Investment 1,590 2,379 3,969 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 308 3,097 3,405 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 2,812 2,995 Idox PLC Software and Computer Services 311 2,568 2,879 Brooks Macdonald Group plc ** Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 746 1,867 2,613 Aurrigo International plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,657 789 2,446 GB Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 505 1,592 2,097 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 236 1,810 2,046 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 905 1,835 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 2,515 (775) 1,740 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 405 1,322 1,727 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 434 1,699 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 1,294 367 1,661 SDI Group plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 179 1,428 1,607 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 306 1,059 1,365 Windar Photonics plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 936 211 1,147 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 1,857 (722) 1,135 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 529 567 1,096 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,651 (589) 1,062 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 767 274 1,041 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 2,121 (1,112) 1,009 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 507 462 969 Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 900 - 900 Ilika plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,058 (172) 886 The Beauty Tech Group plc ** Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 863 4 867 JTC plc ** Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 601 196 797 Applied Nutrition plc ** Food Producers 505 227 732 Itaconix plc General Industrials 1,588 (872) 716 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 864 (165) 699 Cranswick plc ** Food Producers 606 91 697 Wise plc ** Industrial Support Services 545 134 679 Gamma Communications plc ** Telecommunications Service Providers 274.00 401 675 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 2,481 (1,815) 666 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 1,075 (462) 613 Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 453 70 523 Eden Research plc Chemicals 1,620 (1,121) 499 KRM 22 plc Software and Computer Services 927 (435) 492 Bloomsbury Publishing plc ** Media 629 (181) 448 Mears Group plc ** Industrial Support Services 139 295 434 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 1,016 (661) 355 Bytes Technology Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 489 (184) 305 Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 300 - 300 Alusid Limited * Unquoted Investment 300 - 300 GETECH Group plc Oil, Gas and Coal 300 (15) 285 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,470 (1,242) 228 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 1,169 (966) 203 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 979 (780) 199 Staffline Group plc Industrial Goods and Services 334 (169) 165 Gelion plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,140 (987) 153 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 799 (649) 150 Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 567 (444) 123 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,471 (1,354) 117 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 (638) 107 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,500 (1,416) 84 XP Factory plc Travel and Leisure 988 (907) 81 Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,500 (1,422) 78 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,879 (1,802) 77 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 506 (438) 68 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 300 (255) 45 Northcoders Group plc Software and Computer Services 380 (338) 42 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 300 (260) 40 TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,050 (1,026) 24 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 516 (511) 5 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 217 (214) 3 Metir plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,384) - Sorted Group Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 763 (763) - Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,934 (1,934) - Cloudified Holdings Limited Software and Computer Services 900 (900) - Airnow Limited * Unquoted Investment 1,257 (1,257) - Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 1,032 (1,032) - Rated People Ltd * Unquoted Investment 354 (354) - ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,485 (1,485) - The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,321 (1,321) - Verici Dx Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 51 (51) - The Food Marketplace Ltd * Unquoted Investment 300 (300) - LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2,079 (2,079) - Libertine holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000 (3,000) -

Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £3.7 million investments and £9.6 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose);

represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and

are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:





Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

JTC plc - Jersey

LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA

MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA

Windar Photonics – Denmark

* Denotes unlisted company

** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000) Fair Value (£’000) FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund 8,118 8,212 FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund 2,697 3,406 FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 2,526 2,431 JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 10,141 10,141 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 10,202 10,202 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 10,188 10,188

Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.9m from current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s Called up Equity Share Capital 2,317 Legal reserves 0 Other reserves 110,671 Total 112,988

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

