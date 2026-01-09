Portfolio Update

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value  
(£000)
Hasgrove Limited *&***Unquoted Investment 889,6729,760
Popsa Holdings Limited *Unquoted Investment 1,5902,3793,969
Netcall plcSoftware and Computer Services 3083,0973,405
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers 1832,8122,995
Idox PLCSoftware and Computer Services 3112,5682,879
Brooks Macdonald Group plc **Investment Banking and Brokerage Services  7461,8672,613
Aurrigo International plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment 1,6577892,446
GB Group plc **Software and Computer Services 5051,5922,097
Judges Scientific plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 2361,8102,046
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers 9309051,835
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment and Services 2,515(775)1,740
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware and Computer Services 4051,3221,727
Vertu Motors plcRetailers  1,2654341,699
PCI-Pal plcSoftware and Computer Services 1,2943671,661
SDI Group plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 1791,4281,607
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 3061,0591,365
Windar Photonics plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 9362111,147
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials 1,857(722)1,135
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods 5295671,096
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,651(589)1,062
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment and Services 7672741,041
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 2,121(1,112)1,009
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment 507462969
Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) *Unquoted Investment 900-900
Ilika plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 1,058(172)886
The Beauty Tech Group plc **Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 8634867
JTC plc **Investment Banking and Brokerage Services  601196797
Applied Nutrition plc **Food Producers 505227732
Itaconix plcGeneral Industrials 1,588(872)716
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services  864(165)699
Cranswick plc **Food Producers 60691697
Wise plc **Industrial Support Services 545134679
Gamma Communications plc **Telecommunications Service Providers  274.00401675
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment and Services 2,481(1,815)666
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers 1,075(462)613
Tan Delta Systems plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 45370523
Eden Research plcChemicals 1,620(1,121)499
KRM 22 plcSoftware and Computer Services 927(435)492
Bloomsbury Publishing plc **Media 629(181)448
Mears Group plc **Industrial Support Services 139295434
DP Poland plcTravel and Leisure 1,016(661)355
Bytes Technology Group plc **Software and Computer Services 489(184)305
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) *Unquoted Investment 300-300
Alusid Limited *Unquoted Investment 300-300
GETECH Group plcOil, Gas and Coal 300(15)285
MyCelx Technologies CorporationElectronic and Electrical Equipment 1,470(1,242)228
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services 1,169(966)203
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services 979(780)199
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Goods and Services 334(169)165
Gelion plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 1,140(987)153
Velocity Composites plcAerospace and Defense 799(649)150
Crimson Tide plcSoftware and Computer Services 567(444)123
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment and Services 1,471(1,354)117
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers 745(638)107
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,500(1,416)84
XP Factory plcTravel and Leisure 988(907)81
Feedback plcMedical Equipment and Services 1,500(1,422)78
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services 1,879(1,802)77
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 506(438)68
DXS International plcSoftware and Computer Services 300(255)45
Northcoders Group plcSoftware and Computer Services 380(338)42
1Spatial plcSoftware and Computer Services 300(260)40
TheraCryf plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,050(1,026)24
Tasty plcTravel and Leisure 516(511)5
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 217(214)3
Metir plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment 1,384(1,384)-
Sorted Group Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services 763(763)-
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment 1,934(1,934)-
Cloudified Holdings LimitedSoftware and Computer Services 900(900)-
Airnow Limited *Unquoted Investment 1,257(1,257)-
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas and Coal 1,032(1,032)-
Rated People Ltd *Unquoted Investment 354(354)-
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,485(1,485)-
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers 1,321(1,321)-
Verici Dx PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 51(51)-
The Food Marketplace Ltd *Unquoted Investment 300(300)-
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2,079(2,079)-
Libertine holdings plcIndustrial Engineering 3,000(3,000)-

Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £3.7 million investments and £9.6 million disposals. 

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above: 

  • are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose); 
  • represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and 
  • are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of: 

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark

* Denotes unlisted company 
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025

Current Asset Investments (unaudited) 

Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund 8,1188,212
FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund 2,6973,406
FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 2,5262,431
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 10,14110,141
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund  10,20210,202
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 10,18810,188

Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.9m from current asset investments. 

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:  

Shareholders' Equity  £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 2,317
Legal reserves 0
Other reserves 110,671
Total  112,988

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025. 

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


Recommended Reading

  • January 08, 2026 07:00 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 47 pence per share. The net asset...

    Read More
  • January 07, 2026 10:25 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 46.9 pence per share. The net...

    Read More