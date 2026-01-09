Octopus AIM VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value
(£000)
|Hasgrove Limited *&***
|Unquoted Investment
|88
|9,672
|9,760
|Popsa Holdings Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|1,590
|2,379
|3,969
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|308
|3,097
|3,405
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|183
|2,812
|2,995
|Idox PLC
|Software and Computer Services
|311
|2,568
|2,879
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc **
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|746
|1,867
|2,613
|Aurrigo International plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,657
|789
|2,446
|GB Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|505
|1,592
|2,097
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|236
|1,810
|2,046
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|930
|905
|1,835
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|2,515
|(775)
|1,740
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|405
|1,322
|1,727
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|1,265
|434
|1,699
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,294
|367
|1,661
|SDI Group plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|179
|1,428
|1,607
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|306
|1,059
|1,365
|Windar Photonics plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|936
|211
|1,147
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|1,857
|(722)
|1,135
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|529
|567
|1,096
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,651
|(589)
|1,062
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|767
|274
|1,041
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|2,121
|(1,112)
|1,009
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|507
|462
|969
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|900
|-
|900
|Ilika plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,058
|(172)
|886
|The Beauty Tech Group plc **
|Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
|863
|4
|867
|JTC plc **
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|601
|196
|797
|Applied Nutrition plc **
|Food Producers
|505
|227
|732
|Itaconix plc
|General Industrials
|1,588
|(872)
|716
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|864
|(165)
|699
|Cranswick plc **
|Food Producers
|606
|91
|697
|Wise plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|545
|134
|679
|Gamma Communications plc **
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|274.00
|401
|675
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|2,481
|(1,815)
|666
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|1,075
|(462)
|613
|Tan Delta Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|453
|70
|523
|Eden Research plc
|Chemicals
|1,620
|(1,121)
|499
|KRM 22 plc
|Software and Computer Services
|927
|(435)
|492
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc **
|Media
|629
|(181)
|448
|Mears Group plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|139
|295
|434
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|1,016
|(661)
|355
|Bytes Technology Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|489
|(184)
|305
|Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|300
|-
|300
|Alusid Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|300
|-
|300
|GETECH Group plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|300
|(15)
|285
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,470
|(1,242)
|228
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,169
|(966)
|203
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|979
|(780)
|199
|Staffline Group plc
|Industrial Goods and Services
|334
|(169)
|165
|Gelion plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,140
|(987)
|153
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|799
|(649)
|150
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software and Computer Services
|567
|(444)
|123
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,471
|(1,354)
|117
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|745
|(638)
|107
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,500
|(1,416)
|84
|XP Factory plc
|Travel and Leisure
|988
|(907)
|81
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,500
|(1,422)
|78
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,879
|(1,802)
|77
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|506
|(438)
|68
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|(255)
|45
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|380
|(338)
|42
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|(260)
|40
|TheraCryf plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,050
|(1,026)
|24
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|516
|(511)
|5
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|217
|(214)
|3
|Metir plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,384
|(1,384)
|-
|Sorted Group Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|763
|(763)
|-
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,934
|(1,934)
|-
|Cloudified Holdings Limited
|Software and Computer Services
|900
|(900)
|-
|Airnow Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|1,257
|(1,257)
|-
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|1,032
|(1,032)
|-
|Rated People Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|354
|(354)
|-
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,485
|(1,485)
|-
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|1,321
|(1,321)
|-
|Verici Dx Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|51
|(51)
|-
|The Food Marketplace Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|300
|(300)
|-
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|2,079
|(2,079)
|-
|Libertine holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|3,000
|(3,000)
|-
Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £3.7 million investments and £9.6 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose);
- represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark
* Denotes unlisted company
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio Company
|Book cost (£’000)
|Fair Value (£’000)
|FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund
|8,118
|8,212
|FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|2,697
|3,406
|FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund
|2,526
|2,431
|JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund
|10,141
|10,141
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|10,202
|10,202
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|10,188
|10,188
Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.9m from current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£’000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|2,317
|Legal reserves
|0
|Other reserves
|110,671
|Total
|112,988
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.
