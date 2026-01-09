INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Ardent Health did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine[] [when an] account is uncollectible.” Instead, the Company’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.” This is alleged to have allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts.

If you purchased Ardent Health shares between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ardent-health/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 9, 2026.

