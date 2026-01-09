Dirty Devices Introduces Delta v1.2, The Next Evolution in Grade Indication for Everyone

Dover, NH, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dirty Devices today announced the release of Delta v1.2, a major evolution of its Delta grade indication system, shaped directly by a year of real-world customer feedback and job site use.

Introducing the Delta v1.2

Over the past year, Delta has been deployed by more than 700 customers, with over 2,200 Delta units operating in the field across a wide range of earthmoving applications. Feedback gathered from this growing user base played a central role in guiding the development of Delta v1.2, informing improvements focused on usability, real-world sensor behavior, environmental protection, and physical durability.

“Delta v1.2 reflects everything we’ve learned from watching the product get used day in and day out on real job sites,” said Tim Wagner, Founder of Dirty Devices. “When you have thousands of units in the field and hundreds of customers using them in different conditions, patterns emerge quickly. This release is the result of listening carefully and iterating with intention.”

Delta v1.2 delivers a more refined experience across the board. Improvements include clearer visual feedback, more intuitive interaction, better performance in dusty and debris-filled environments, and a tougher overall build designed to stay firmly attached to machinery during operation. The enclosure has been redesigned to better resist dust and debris intrusion while preserving the pressure exchange required for accurate measurements, resulting in a slimmer, more confident form factor suited for demanding conditions.

In line with its customer-first philosophy, Dirty Devices designed Delta v1.2 to be upgradeable from Delta v1.1, rather than requiring customers to replace their existing equipment.

“We believe our customers’ investment in Delta should continue to deliver value over time,” Wagner added. “Designing v1.2 as an upgrade was a deliberate choice that reflects how we think about long-term trust and partnership with the people using our products."

Dirty Devices will be introducing an upgrade program that allows existing customers to access Delta v1.2 capabilities for a small fee, with pricing and details to be announced soon.

The release of Delta v1.2 marks the next chapter in the Delta platform’s evolution, with additional enhancements already underway.

“This update was fueled by our customers,” Wagner said. “And there’s much more still to come.”

About Dirty Devices

Dirty Devices is a New Hampshire-based technology company focused on building practical, modern tools for machinery-heavy industries. Founded on the belief that powerful technology should be intuitive and accessible, Dirty Devices designs products that help people work smarter without unnecessary complexity. Delta is the company’s first product, delivering real-time grade indication to a wider audience.

https://dirtydevices.com

