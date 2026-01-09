A New Era of Pre-Wedding Travel Becomes the Ultimate Planning Experience

Los Angeles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 8th 2026

Opening Scene

A newly engaged couple steps off a plane, hand in hand. A diamond catches the light. Moments later, they settle into a window seat on a romantic rail journey along Switzerland’s Golden Pass route. Snow-capped valleys unfold. Alpine villages appear, chapel spires rising from storybook landscapes. In the distance, waterfalls cascade down sheer cliffs in Lauterbrunnen, the famed Valley of 72 Waterfalls. Without a single spreadsheet open or Zoom call scheduled, their wedding planning begins.

A New Era

In 2026 a bold new category, immersive pre-wedding travel experiences are becoming a wedding standard. Couples are traveling upfront to their wedding destinations to see, touch, taste, and experience everything before making major decisions. Center of Attention Events, the luxury wedding planning and experience company behind Luxury Wedding Escapes, is hosting its first immersive pre-wedding trip to Switzerland from March 21 to 27, 2026.

These trips are designed for two people, a couple, a bride or groom, or a planning partner such as a mother, sister, or best friend, turning planning into a shared adventure that blends culture, travel, and luxury. It makes sense, you wouldn’t buy a car without test driving it or purchase a house without an inspection or even invest in a couture gown without trying it on.

Industry insiders are already noticing this huge shift, “These trips give engaged couples the kind of insider access usually reserved for planners and editors” says Lauren Ertl, Digital Editor at Destination I Do. “These retreats change this by offering them the same level of depth, discovery, and inspiration.”

The inaugural Escape runs March 21 to 27, 2026, across Lucerne, Villars-sur-Ollon, and Montreux. Attendees spend seven days discovering Alpine adventures, private tastings, guided venue tours, and behind-the-scenes access usually reserved for professional planners. Each day balances hands-on planning workshops with unforgettable travel moments, from rail journeys past storybook villages to waterfall explorations in Lauterbrunnen’s Valley of 72 Waterfalls.

For those in the know Switzerland has quietly emerged as the chic alternative to Italy for destination weddings. Fewer crowds, more relaxed rules around noise and party times, and cinematic landscapes make it ideal for couples seeking privacy and elevated experiences. From Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 lakeside wedding to contemporary tastemakers, Switzerland offers lakeside glamour paired with elegance for discerning couples.

Michele Fox Gott, founder of Center of Attention Events, began her career producing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s televised wedding renewal for MTV and has since helped shape wedding trends for high profile clients including Snoop Dogg, Kat Von D, and Trisha Paytas. She explains that couples today are craving more than spreadsheets and Zoom calls. “These pre-wedding trips let couples experience their destination hands-on, make confident decisions, and create lasting memories,” Fox Gott says. “It is planning, adventure, and luxury all in one journey.”

Future Luxury Wedding Escapes are planned across Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Each retreat is crafted to maintain intimacy and exclusivity, ensuring every attendee returns home inspired, confident, and with a clear plan for their big day, turning wedding planning into a wonderful adventure to be cherished

Early Access

These trips turn wedding planning into an immersive journey for couples seeking clarity and confidence. The inaugural Escape takes travelers through Lucerne, Villars-sur-Ollon, and Montreux, blending cinematic Alpine scenery with hands-on planning and curated insider introductions. Early access is now open, with a preferred introductory rate available through January 20th. Reserve your spot here

Contact Info



Simone Young Smith

simone@centerofattention.com

+1 323-620-1040

Attachments