KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025(1)

Paris – January 9, 2026

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025

Date 12/31/2025 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 286,360,353





AGENDA February 19, 2026

May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 2025 full-year earnings (after market close)

First-quarter 2026 trading update (before market opening)

Annual General Meeting INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of December 31, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 500,819 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

