REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 9 January 2026 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2025:

- Number of shares: 6 820

- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 242,6 €

During the second half of 2025, a total of:

PURCHASE 56 945 shares 272 673,72 € 832 transactions SALE 57 380 shares 272 890,39 € 814 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2025, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 7 255

- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026,00 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All Shares, CAC® All-Tradable, Euronext Growth All-Share and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00



ANNEX

Achats Ventes Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital

EUR TOTAL 832 56 945 272 673,72 814 57 380 272 890,39 01/07/2025 7 600 2702,58 3 69 310,86 02/07/2025 12 1332 5881,71 4 359 1600,92 03/07/2025 4 280 1240,26 3 65 288,6 04/07/2025 2 88 396 14 559 2492,86 07/07/2025 5 470 2101,46 0 0 0 08/07/2025 0 0 0 19 1439 6464,71 09/07/2025 0 0 0 24 1352 6200,95 10/07/2025 15 3743 17288,54 8 1350 6293,16 11/07/2025 5 348 1619,21 15 1227 5730,7 14/07/2025 0 0 0 15 924 4360,63 15/07/2025 0 0 0 8 426 2041,48 16/07/2025 4 376 1822,43 13 847 4136,16 17/07/2025 6 395 1926,06 6 288 1415,95 18/07/2025 20 1471 7269,39 12 1539 7653,91 21/07/2025 0 0 0 10 642 3196,52 22/07/2025 0 0 0 14 621 3147,66 23/07/2025 5 515 2637,78 10 526 2734,36 24/07/2025 4 280 1510,99 10 350 1895,99 25/07/2025 18 2013 10781,43 2 200 1096 28/07/2025 5 143 758,84 5 512 2754,56 29/07/2025 0 0 0 9 594 3188,41 30/07/2025 9 780 4213,72 14 620 3394 31/07/2025 23 2061 11025,73 4 750 4070,7 01/08/2025 2 104 541,2 5 280 1487,95 04/08/2025 6 950 5162,68 14 1485 8013,65 05/08/2025 15 1375 7553,29 13 887 4934,56 06/08/2025 7 430 2360,06 5 375 2079 07/08/2025 16 864 4774,81 11 1037 5807,51 08/08/2025 3 22 120,52 10 483 2653,65 11/08/2025 3 207 1133,93 8 388 2144,9 12/08/2025 7 866 4791,4 10 665 3727,39 13/08/2025 14 935 5391,58 12 743 4357,25 14/08/2025 15 1058 6086,78 16 1074 6309,32 15/08/2025 16 833 4630,48 4 181 1028,21 18/08/2025 8 667 3618,07 9 341 1863,94 19/08/2025 7 330 1843,31 18 1299 7228,29 20/08/2025 6 137 754,24 8 384 2127,63 21/08/2025 0 0 0 10 475 2685,65 22/08/2025 11 942 5340,29 3 135 771,5 25/08/2025 8 320 1794,5 5 100 563,4 26/08/2025 38 2612 14011,03 1 1 5,56 27/08/2025 0 0 0 6 252 1282,2 28/08/2025 0 0 0 4 309 1581,89 29/08/2025 17 1043 5198,21 13 570 2890,24 01/09/2025 2 38 189,24 4 196 980,06 02/09/2025 9 228 1144,2 1 4 20,24 03/09/2025 18 1183 5778,13 3 138 663,08 04/09/2025 4 167 804,67 0 0 0 05/09/2025 4 162 783,33 5 222 1074,92 08/09/2025 14 646 3090,27 0 0 0 09/09/2025 2 4 19,08 14 921 4423,19 10/09/2025 12 791 3804,55 2 137 663,85 11/09/2025 3 124 594,26 6 228 1088,34 12/09/2025 1 19 91,58 9 372 1790,81 15/09/2025 0 0 0 11 567 2776,83 16/09/2025 15 909 4396,47 9 655 3209,5 17/09/2025 3 30 144,1 13 985 4773,8 18/09/2025 2 30 145,7 9 757 3698,78 19/09/2025 3 76 369,4 4 155 761,86 22/09/2025 7 290 1425,52 8 250 1232,98 23/09/2025 0 0 0 11 605 3019,62 24/09/2025 6 279 1389,42 0 0 0 25/09/2025 3 111 550,34 0 0 0 26/09/2025 10 412 2015,75 3 100 493 29/09/2025 3 55 264 3 148 713,7152 30/09/2025 4 162 773,11 0 0 0 01/10/2025 7 245 1171,3 11 684 3283,82 02/10/2025 3 70 334,6 4 75 359,2 03/10/2025 1 32 156,8 15 799 3881,7 06/10/2025 13 478 2304,77 7 350 1715 07/10/2025 6 255 1218,21 0 0 0 08/10/2025 7 335 1589,24 4 425 2023 09/10/2025 8 659 3072,72 2 50 237 10/10/2025 6 745 3426,18 1 100 460 13/10/2025 12 525 2406,55 3 241 1112,43 14/10/2025 1 70 318,5 8 801 3642,63 15/10/2025 12 1252 5675,57 2 333 1521,81 16/10/2025 11 611 2714,55 0 0 0 17/10/2025 0 0 0 1 65 288,6 20/10/2025 0 0 0 4 155 689,75 21/10/2025 2 8 35,52 3 233 1037,08 22/10/2025 1 20 88,6 5 515 2289,69 23/10/2025 4 170 757,71 1 175 784 24/10/2025 2 101 449,46 4 137 611,28 27/10/2025 2 70 312,62 8 886 3981,06 28/10/2025 3 200 898 1 34 153 29/10/2025 2 75 336,25 8 694 3130,5 30/10/2025 1 30 135 0 0 0 31/10/2025 6 230 1029 0 0 0 03/11/2025 14 738 3239,52 7 733 3281,05 04/11/2025 6 897 3939,89 12 788 3499,11 05/11/2025 5 243 1043,83 0 0 0 06/11/2025 18 1720 7175,67 5 947 4050,98 07/11/2025 10 674 2743,52 22 2246 9319,33 10/11/2025 2 400 1716 14 934 3971,46 11/11/2025 6 931 3983,38 2 650 2784,47 12/11/2025 13 903 3812,01 0 0 0 13/11/2025 1 40 171,2 16 1533 6655,83 14/11/2025 10 798 3496,92 2 23 102,35 17/11/2025 10 564 2432,14 0 0 0 18/11/2025 4 78 333,84 2 143 614,11 19/11/2025 8 278 1184,67 0 0 0 20/11/2025 14 468 1956,43 0 0 0 21/11/2025 4 147 606,9 1 32 133,12 24/11/2025 7 231 947,03 0 0 0 25/11/2025 10 544 2186,17 5 465 1875,44 26/11/2025 11 350 1400,11 4 359 1457,54 27/11/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/11/2025 6 241 961,4 6 580 2326,79 01/12/2025 12 584 2311,36 6 526 2101,9 02/12/2025 3 377 1507,1 2 40 160 03/12/2025 7 114 453,98 1 60 240 04/12/2025 1 10 40 1 200 800 05/12/2025 4 149 591,96 0 0 0 08/12/2025 2 140 556,79 6 815 3260 09/12/2025 1 40 160 10 530 2125,19 10/12/2025 5 300 1194,06 2 175 699,49 11/12/2025 2 135 538,3 2 200 800 12/12/2025 3 173 690,17 4 365 1458,39 15/12/2025 6 239 955,88 5 569 2281,92 16/12/2025 8 465 1840,28 4 250 997 17/12/2025 1 42 166,74 7 1030 4091,78 18/12/2025 8 483 1925,43 10 442 1775,51 19/12/2025 6 430 1704,22 3 268 1070,42 22/12/2025 7 726 2886,87 12 1010 4049,09 23/12/2025 4 400 1616 3 350 1417,5 24/12/2025 9 559 2254,78 7 345 1397,01 29/12/2025 3 277 1127,39 11 677 2758,3 30/12/2025 1 100 408 4 170 695,3 31/12/2025 2 470 1927 2 10 41,1

