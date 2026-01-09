REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 9 January 2026 5:45 PM
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2025:
- Number of shares: 6 820
- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 242,6 €
During the second half of 2025, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|56 945 shares
|272 673,72 €
|832 transactions
|SALE
|57 380 shares
|272 890,39 €
|814 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2025, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 7 255
- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026,00 €
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0
- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
ANNEX
|Achats
|Ventes
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital
EUR
|TOTAL
|832
|56 945
|272 673,72
|814
|57 380
|272 890,39
|01/07/2025
|7
|600
|2702,58
|3
|69
|310,86
|02/07/2025
|12
|1332
|5881,71
|4
|359
|1600,92
|03/07/2025
|4
|280
|1240,26
|3
|65
|288,6
|04/07/2025
|2
|88
|396
|14
|559
|2492,86
|07/07/2025
|5
|470
|2101,46
|0
|0
|0
|08/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1439
|6464,71
|09/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1352
|6200,95
|10/07/2025
|15
|3743
|17288,54
|8
|1350
|6293,16
|11/07/2025
|5
|348
|1619,21
|15
|1227
|5730,7
|14/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|15
|924
|4360,63
|15/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|8
|426
|2041,48
|16/07/2025
|4
|376
|1822,43
|13
|847
|4136,16
|17/07/2025
|6
|395
|1926,06
|6
|288
|1415,95
|18/07/2025
|20
|1471
|7269,39
|12
|1539
|7653,91
|21/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|642
|3196,52
|22/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|14
|621
|3147,66
|23/07/2025
|5
|515
|2637,78
|10
|526
|2734,36
|24/07/2025
|4
|280
|1510,99
|10
|350
|1895,99
|25/07/2025
|18
|2013
|10781,43
|2
|200
|1096
|28/07/2025
|5
|143
|758,84
|5
|512
|2754,56
|29/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|9
|594
|3188,41
|30/07/2025
|9
|780
|4213,72
|14
|620
|3394
|31/07/2025
|23
|2061
|11025,73
|4
|750
|4070,7
|01/08/2025
|2
|104
|541,2
|5
|280
|1487,95
|04/08/2025
|6
|950
|5162,68
|14
|1485
|8013,65
|05/08/2025
|15
|1375
|7553,29
|13
|887
|4934,56
|06/08/2025
|7
|430
|2360,06
|5
|375
|2079
|07/08/2025
|16
|864
|4774,81
|11
|1037
|5807,51
|08/08/2025
|3
|22
|120,52
|10
|483
|2653,65
|11/08/2025
|3
|207
|1133,93
|8
|388
|2144,9
|12/08/2025
|7
|866
|4791,4
|10
|665
|3727,39
|13/08/2025
|14
|935
|5391,58
|12
|743
|4357,25
|14/08/2025
|15
|1058
|6086,78
|16
|1074
|6309,32
|15/08/2025
|16
|833
|4630,48
|4
|181
|1028,21
|18/08/2025
|8
|667
|3618,07
|9
|341
|1863,94
|19/08/2025
|7
|330
|1843,31
|18
|1299
|7228,29
|20/08/2025
|6
|137
|754,24
|8
|384
|2127,63
|21/08/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|475
|2685,65
|22/08/2025
|11
|942
|5340,29
|3
|135
|771,5
|25/08/2025
|8
|320
|1794,5
|5
|100
|563,4
|26/08/2025
|38
|2612
|14011,03
|1
|1
|5,56
|27/08/2025
|0
|0
|0
|6
|252
|1282,2
|28/08/2025
|0
|0
|0
|4
|309
|1581,89
|29/08/2025
|17
|1043
|5198,21
|13
|570
|2890,24
|01/09/2025
|2
|38
|189,24
|4
|196
|980,06
|02/09/2025
|9
|228
|1144,2
|1
|4
|20,24
|03/09/2025
|18
|1183
|5778,13
|3
|138
|663,08
|04/09/2025
|4
|167
|804,67
|0
|0
|0
|05/09/2025
|4
|162
|783,33
|5
|222
|1074,92
|08/09/2025
|14
|646
|3090,27
|0
|0
|0
|09/09/2025
|2
|4
|19,08
|14
|921
|4423,19
|10/09/2025
|12
|791
|3804,55
|2
|137
|663,85
|11/09/2025
|3
|124
|594,26
|6
|228
|1088,34
|12/09/2025
|1
|19
|91,58
|9
|372
|1790,81
|15/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|567
|2776,83
|16/09/2025
|15
|909
|4396,47
|9
|655
|3209,5
|17/09/2025
|3
|30
|144,1
|13
|985
|4773,8
|18/09/2025
|2
|30
|145,7
|9
|757
|3698,78
|19/09/2025
|3
|76
|369,4
|4
|155
|761,86
|22/09/2025
|7
|290
|1425,52
|8
|250
|1232,98
|23/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|605
|3019,62
|24/09/2025
|6
|279
|1389,42
|0
|0
|0
|25/09/2025
|3
|111
|550,34
|0
|0
|0
|26/09/2025
|10
|412
|2015,75
|3
|100
|493
|29/09/2025
|3
|55
|264
|3
|148
|713,7152
|30/09/2025
|4
|162
|773,11
|0
|0
|0
|01/10/2025
|7
|245
|1171,3
|11
|684
|3283,82
|02/10/2025
|3
|70
|334,6
|4
|75
|359,2
|03/10/2025
|1
|32
|156,8
|15
|799
|3881,7
|06/10/2025
|13
|478
|2304,77
|7
|350
|1715
|07/10/2025
|6
|255
|1218,21
|0
|0
|0
|08/10/2025
|7
|335
|1589,24
|4
|425
|2023
|09/10/2025
|8
|659
|3072,72
|2
|50
|237
|10/10/2025
|6
|745
|3426,18
|1
|100
|460
|13/10/2025
|12
|525
|2406,55
|3
|241
|1112,43
|14/10/2025
|1
|70
|318,5
|8
|801
|3642,63
|15/10/2025
|12
|1252
|5675,57
|2
|333
|1521,81
|16/10/2025
|11
|611
|2714,55
|0
|0
|0
|17/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|1
|65
|288,6
|20/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|4
|155
|689,75
|21/10/2025
|2
|8
|35,52
|3
|233
|1037,08
|22/10/2025
|1
|20
|88,6
|5
|515
|2289,69
|23/10/2025
|4
|170
|757,71
|1
|175
|784
|24/10/2025
|2
|101
|449,46
|4
|137
|611,28
|27/10/2025
|2
|70
|312,62
|8
|886
|3981,06
|28/10/2025
|3
|200
|898
|1
|34
|153
|29/10/2025
|2
|75
|336,25
|8
|694
|3130,5
|30/10/2025
|1
|30
|135
|0
|0
|0
|31/10/2025
|6
|230
|1029
|0
|0
|0
|03/11/2025
|14
|738
|3239,52
|7
|733
|3281,05
|04/11/2025
|6
|897
|3939,89
|12
|788
|3499,11
|05/11/2025
|5
|243
|1043,83
|0
|0
|0
|06/11/2025
|18
|1720
|7175,67
|5
|947
|4050,98
|07/11/2025
|10
|674
|2743,52
|22
|2246
|9319,33
|10/11/2025
|2
|400
|1716
|14
|934
|3971,46
|11/11/2025
|6
|931
|3983,38
|2
|650
|2784,47
|12/11/2025
|13
|903
|3812,01
|0
|0
|0
|13/11/2025
|1
|40
|171,2
|16
|1533
|6655,83
|14/11/2025
|10
|798
|3496,92
|2
|23
|102,35
|17/11/2025
|10
|564
|2432,14
|0
|0
|0
|18/11/2025
|4
|78
|333,84
|2
|143
|614,11
|19/11/2025
|8
|278
|1184,67
|0
|0
|0
|20/11/2025
|14
|468
|1956,43
|0
|0
|0
|21/11/2025
|4
|147
|606,9
|1
|32
|133,12
|24/11/2025
|7
|231
|947,03
|0
|0
|0
|25/11/2025
|10
|544
|2186,17
|5
|465
|1875,44
|26/11/2025
|11
|350
|1400,11
|4
|359
|1457,54
|27/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28/11/2025
|6
|241
|961,4
|6
|580
|2326,79
|01/12/2025
|12
|584
|2311,36
|6
|526
|2101,9
|02/12/2025
|3
|377
|1507,1
|2
|40
|160
|03/12/2025
|7
|114
|453,98
|1
|60
|240
|04/12/2025
|1
|10
|40
|1
|200
|800
|05/12/2025
|4
|149
|591,96
|0
|0
|0
|08/12/2025
|2
|140
|556,79
|6
|815
|3260
|09/12/2025
|1
|40
|160
|10
|530
|2125,19
|10/12/2025
|5
|300
|1194,06
|2
|175
|699,49
|11/12/2025
|2
|135
|538,3
|2
|200
|800
|12/12/2025
|3
|173
|690,17
|4
|365
|1458,39
|15/12/2025
|6
|239
|955,88
|5
|569
|2281,92
|16/12/2025
|8
|465
|1840,28
|4
|250
|997
|17/12/2025
|1
|42
|166,74
|7
|1030
|4091,78
|18/12/2025
|8
|483
|1925,43
|10
|442
|1775,51
|19/12/2025
|6
|430
|1704,22
|3
|268
|1070,42
|22/12/2025
|7
|726
|2886,87
|12
|1010
|4049,09
|23/12/2025
|4
|400
|1616
|3
|350
|1417,5
|24/12/2025
|9
|559
|2254,78
|7
|345
|1397,01
|29/12/2025
|3
|277
|1127,39
|11
|677
|2758,3
|30/12/2025
|1
|100
|408
|4
|170
|695,3
|31/12/2025
|2
|470
|1927
|2
|10
|41,1
