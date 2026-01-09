TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 9 January 2026 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2025:

-        Number of shares: 6 820
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 32 242,6 €

During the second half of 2025, a total of:

PURCHASE56 945 shares272 673,72 €832 transactions
SALE57 380 shares 272 890,39 €814 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2025, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 7 255
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026,00 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All Shares, CAC® All-Tradable, Euronext Growth All-Share and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150.

ANNEX

 AchatsVentes
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital
EUR
TOTAL83256 945272 673,7281457 380272 890,39
01/07/202576002702,58369310,86
02/07/20251213325881,7143591600,92
03/07/202542801240,26365288,6
04/07/2025288396145592492,86
07/07/202554702101,46000
08/07/20250001914396464,71
09/07/20250002413526200,95
10/07/202515374317288,54813506293,16
11/07/202553481619,211512275730,7
14/07/2025000159244360,63
15/07/202500084262041,48
16/07/202543761822,43138474136,16
17/07/202563951926,0662881415,95
18/07/20252014717269,391215397653,91
21/07/2025000106423196,52
22/07/2025000146213147,66
23/07/202555152637,78105262734,36
24/07/202542801510,99103501895,99
25/07/202518201310781,4322001096
28/07/20255143758,8455122754,56
29/07/202500095943188,41
30/07/202597804213,72146203394
31/07/202523206111025,7347504070,7
01/08/20252104541,252801487,95
04/08/202569505162,681414858013,65
05/08/20251513757553,29138874934,56
06/08/202574302360,0653752079
07/08/2025168644774,811110375807,51
08/08/2025322120,52104832653,65
11/08/202532071133,9383882144,9
12/08/202578664791,4106653727,39
13/08/2025149355391,58127434357,25
14/08/20251510586086,781610746309,32
15/08/2025168334630,4841811028,21
18/08/202586673618,0793411863,94
19/08/202573301843,311812997228,29
20/08/20256137754,2483842127,63
21/08/2025000104752685,65
22/08/2025119425340,293135771,5
25/08/202583201794,55100563,4
26/08/202538261214011,03115,56
27/08/202500062521282,2
28/08/202500043091581,89
29/08/20251710435198,21135702890,24
01/09/2025238189,244196980,06
02/09/202592281144,21420,24
03/09/20251811835778,133138663,08
04/09/20254167804,67000
05/09/20254162783,3352221074,92
08/09/2025146463090,27000
09/09/20252419,08149214423,19
10/09/2025127913804,552137663,85
11/09/20253124594,2662281088,34
12/09/202511991,5893721790,81
15/09/2025000115672776,83
16/09/2025159094396,4796553209,5
17/09/2025330144,1139854773,8
18/09/2025230145,797573698,78
19/09/2025376369,44155761,86
22/09/202572901425,5282501232,98
23/09/2025000116053019,62
24/09/202562791389,42000
25/09/20253111550,34000
26/09/2025104122015,753100493
29/09/20253552643148713,7152
30/09/20254162773,11000
01/10/202572451171,3116843283,82
02/10/2025370334,6475359,2
03/10/2025132156,8157993881,7
06/10/2025134782304,7773501715
07/10/202562551218,21000
08/10/202573351589,2444252023
09/10/202586593072,72250237
10/10/202567453426,181100460
13/10/2025125252406,5532411112,43
14/10/2025170318,588013642,63
15/10/20251212525675,5723331521,81
16/10/2025116112714,55000
17/10/2025000165288,6
20/10/20250004155689,75
21/10/20252835,5232331037,08
22/10/202512088,655152289,69
23/10/20254170757,711175784
24/10/20252101449,464137611,28
27/10/2025270312,6288863981,06
28/10/20253200898134153
29/10/2025275336,2586943130,5
30/10/2025130135000
31/10/202562301029000
03/11/2025147383239,5277333281,05
04/11/202568973939,89127883499,11
05/11/202552431043,83000
06/11/20251817207175,6759474050,98
07/11/2025106742743,522222469319,33
10/11/202524001716149343971,46
11/11/202569313983,3826502784,47
12/11/2025139033812,01000
13/11/2025140171,21615336655,83
14/11/2025107983496,92223102,35
17/11/2025105642432,14000
18/11/2025478333,842143614,11
19/11/202582781184,67000
20/11/2025144681956,43000
21/11/20254147606,9132133,12
24/11/20257231947,03000
25/11/2025105442186,1754651875,44
26/11/2025113501400,1143591457,54
27/11/2025000000
28/11/20256241961,465802326,79
01/12/2025125842311,3665262101,9
02/12/202533771507,1240160
03/12/20257114453,98160240
04/12/2025110401200800
05/12/20254149591,96000
08/12/20252140556,7968153260
09/12/2025140160105302125,19
10/12/202553001194,062175699,49
11/12/20252135538,32200800
12/12/20253173690,1743651458,39
15/12/20256239955,8855692281,92
16/12/202584651840,284250997
17/12/2025142166,74710304091,78
18/12/202584831925,43104421775,51
19/12/202564301704,2232681070,42
22/12/202577262886,871210104049,09
23/12/20254400161633501417,5
24/12/202595592254,7873451397,01
29/12/202532771127,39116772758,3
30/12/202511004084170695,3
31/12/20252470192721041,1

