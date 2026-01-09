Full-Stack Intelligence Leads Globalization: iSoftStone's International Business Brand "iSoftStone Digital" Debuts at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From January 6 to 9, 2026, the world's top consumer electronics event, CES, was held in Las Vegas, focusing on cutting-edge AI technology. iSoftStone's international business brand, "iSoftStone Digital," made its debut, featuring the theme "Integrated Software-hardware Integration, Full-stack Intelligence" to demonstrate China's AI technology prowess.

Dual Booth Collaboration: Technology Ecosystem Driven by Dual Forces

iSoftStone Digital employed a dual booth approach, centered around a "Technology-Driven + Ecological Co-Building" strategy, showcasing its comprehensive capabilities from localization to globalization.

The booth in South Hall (LVCC South Hall 1 30513), representing Zhongguancun Science City, aimed at international clients and highlighted comprehensive solutions of "AI Software Services + AI Endpoints + Industry." Through "MECHREVO" terminals and "iSoftStone HUAFANG" intelligent solutions, it assists enterprises in their digital upgrades.

AI + Industry: Responding to Global Smart Demand

The "AI + Industry Solutions" focus on the intelligentization of various sectors, addressing global expectations for responsible and implementable technologies. iSoftStone Digital advocates for a sustainable digital ecosystem, emphasizing that technological innovation should transcend mere commercial competition, tackling global challenges and promoting equitable development and green transformation.

The main exhibition booth (LVCC, Central Hall, 19227), in collaboration with TMTPOST, emphasized visuals and experiences, featuring the new AI PCs from "MECHREVO" digital art solutions, and interactive marketing with AI influencers, attracting the attention of global media, tech KOLs, and end consumers.

In 2026, AI technology deeply integrates, with application innovation becoming a core competitiveness. This was iSoftStone Digital's first appearance at CES, providing a comprehensive showcase of its full-stack intelligent capabilities, representing a new stance of Chinese tech enterprises empowered by deep integration in the global digital economy.

Looking ahead, iSoftStone Digital will continue to leverage "Full-Stack Intelligence" as its engine and collaborate with global partners to co-create, becoming a trusted builder and enabler in the AI era, driving the global process of smart transformation.

Company: iSoftStone Information Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Ashley Wang

Email: xtwangcr@isoftstone.com

Website: https://www.isoftstonedigital.com/

Telephone: 18810102130

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/937f4866-75a6-4e44-948a-a27d98e5c50d