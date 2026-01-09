FREEPORT URGENT CLASS ACTION DEADLINE 1/12: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Freeport-McMoran Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 12th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Freeport (FCX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Freeport securities between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Freeport-McMoran Inc. (“Freeport” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FCX) in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport securities between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 12, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport’s workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Freeport-McMoRan’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

