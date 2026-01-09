F5, Inc. (FFIV) Cybersecurity Incident-Related Securities Class Action Pending As Adverse Financial Impact Clarified – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit, filed in the wake of an announcement by F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) that it experienced a “material cybersecurity incident,” which it discovered on August 9, 2025, seeks to represent investors who purchased F5 securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025.

The lawsuit follows F5’s October 15 and 27, 2025 disclosures about the incident and its adverse financial impact on expected 2026 revenues. Each disclosure drove the price of F5 shares sharply lower.

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman continues its investigation of the alleged claims, including examining whether F5 may have misled investors regarding the security of its core products, the incident’s financial impact, and the timeliness of the company’s October 15 disclosure given F5 said it discovered the incident on August 9.

[CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR F5 LOSSES].

Case Summary at a Glance

Key Detail Information for FFIV Investors Lead Plaintiff Deadline February 17, 2026 Class Period Oct. 28, 2024 – Oct. 27, 2025 Core Allegation Undisclosed breach of BIG-IP source code Stock Price Impact Significant declines from Oct. 2025 disclosures Contact the Firm Now FFIV@hbsslaw.com / 844-916-0895



F5, Inc. (FFIV) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit challenges the timing and propriety of F5’s disclosures regarding a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor” that allegedly maintained persistent access to F5’s systems for at least a year.

The truth began to emerge on October 15, 2025, when F5 revealed that hackers had compromised its BIG-IP product development environment and exfiltrated sensitive source code. Despite this, the company initially claimed the incident has “not had a material impact on the Company’s operations[.]” This news drove the price of F5 shares down $35.40 (-10%) the next day.

Then, on October 27, 2025, the company released dismal 2026 revenue growth forecasts of only 0% to 4% as compared to 2025 revenue growth of 10% and well-below analyst consensus estimates, citing delayed deals and reduced renewals specifically linked to the breach. This news drove the price of F5 shares down $22.83 (-7%) the next day and was followed by several analyst rating and price target downgrades.

“We are focused on whether F5 management knew about the materiality of this breach long before they informed the public,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What happened to F5, Inc. (FFIV)? F5 revealed that a sophisticated threat actor had "long-term, persistent access" to its engineering platforms, including the source code for its product, BIG-IP. This led to disappointing revenue guidance and sharp stock declines.

What is the F5 lead plaintiff deadline? The deadline is February 17, 2026. Under the PSLRA, any investor who purchased FFIV shares during the Class Period may petition the court to lead the litigation.

How do I contact Hagens Berman about the F5 litigation and its investigation? You can submit your losses via Hagens Berman’s secure portal or email FFIV@hbsslaw.com.

If you’d like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the F5 case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F5 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FFIV@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.