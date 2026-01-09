Key Market Themes to Watch in 2026: AI, Infrastructure, and Emerging Markets - Curated by Landmark Markets

New York City, NY, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article has compiled information from leading industry and economic sources, highlighting key trends across technology, infrastructure, commodities , and emerging markets. Economic growth in developed regions remains modest, with the United States growing around 2 percent and the Eurozone about 1 percent . In comparison, emerging markets show stronger momentum, led by India at approximately 6.6 percent growth and Saudi Arabia at around 4 percent .

At the same time, AI investment is set to exceed $1,000 billion by 2028, and government capital expenditure (CAPEX) programs focus on energy and infrastructure.





Inflation & Interest Rates

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global growth of 3.1 percent in 2026, up from 3.0 percent in 2025, while inflation is projected to ease to 3.6 percent from 4.2 percent.

Historical data show that as inflation moves closer to this range, central banks typically cut interest rates to encourage spending. Lower interest rates make bank loans cheaper, supporting consumer spending and business expansion.





AI & Technology Expansion

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the biggest investment drivers globally. The CAPEX for this sector increase is from about $150 billion in 2023 to an expected $1,000 billion by 2028.

Reports mention that OpenAI plans over 25GW of new data-center capacity, representing more than $1,000 billion in investment, while Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chips are sold out for the next 12 months.

Infrastructure Trends

Worldwide infrastructure investment reflects a growing commitment to heavy spending on critical infrastructure and key industries. SpaceX has invested over $10 billion in building the Starlink network in Texas and Washington. McKinsey estimates that $106,000 billion in infrastructure investment will be needed globally from 2026 to 2040.

Reports indicate that rising debt and inflation are pushing governments to rely more on private partnerships and models like the Regulated Asset Base (RAB). Infrastructure investment will continue, increasingly funded by both public and private capital, which will be used across sectors such as construction, energy, and manufacturing.





Emerging Markets Spotlight

Emerging markets are set to drive more global growth, with India and Saudi Arabia expanding faster than developed economies, while China’s growth is expected to moderate in 2026.



The World Bank has raised India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6.5 percent, driven by strong domestic demand and a recovering rural economy, with India’s young population and vibrant startup culture as key long-term growth drivers.



Saudi Arabia’s GDP is expected to rise about 4–4.5 percent in 2026, driven by non-oil growth and Vision 2030 projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, and Diriyah.



According to CNBC, China’s GDP growth is expected to slow to 4.2 percent in 2026 from 4.8 percent in 2025, the World Bank says, due to weaker exports and property-sector stress.





Copper: A Key Clean-Energy Metal

Industry research indicates that copper is becoming critical to the clean-energy transition, with demand from EVs, renewables, and power networks expected to lift its clean-energy share from 3 percent to 16 percent by 2030, while the global copper market grows at a CAGR of 6.5 percent.





Conclusion

Improving financial conditions are setting the stage for a shift in global markets, with modest growth in developed economies increasingly overshadowed by emerging regions. Faster growth in India and Saudi Arabia reflects this shift and is shaping a new phase of global investment in 2026.





About Us



Landmark Markets is an online trading broker committed to providing global financial markets accessible, transparent, and easy to navigate. We offer access to a wide range of assets—including stocks, indices, commodities, and currencies through CFD trading. Built on customer-first values, Landmark Markets enables traders of all levels of experience to trade with confidence and clarity as they pursue their financial goals.



Note: This article compiles insights from leading industry and economic sources, including news outlets, financial institutions, and market research reports such as BBC, Mastercard, Goldman Sachs, Tom Tungus, GIIA, DD News, CNBC, and Devere Group. Landmark Markets curated these insights to provide an overview of the key market themes shaping 2026.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers should consult professional advisors and conduct their own market research before making any investment decisions. Landmark Markets LLC is incorporated under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and registered with the Financial Services Authority, and Landmark Capital Markets Ltd is incorporated under the laws of Saint Lucia and registered with the Saint Lucia International Financial Centre Authority. Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. For full T&C, visit landmarkmarkets.com.

Media Contact

Communications Team – Landmark Markets

Email: info@landmarkmarkets.com

Phone: +44 800 0885 134

Address: Euro House, Richmond Hill Road, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.







