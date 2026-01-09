UK Solicitor Warns Against DIY Will Templates as January Searches Surge

New York City, NY, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A UK solicitor has warned families against using free DIY will templates after seeing a rise in invalid documents that leave estates vulnerable to legal challenges.

James, Solicitor at Wills Trusts LPA , says January brings a predictable wave of people attempting to write their own wills using templates found online. Many of these documents contain fundamental errors that only surface after death, when it is too late to fix them.

"I've seen wills written on the back of envelopes that were more legally sound than some of these templates," James said. "People think they're saving money. But a flawed will can cost families far more than a proper one ever would."

Where DIY Templates Go Wrong

The problems with free will templates fall into several categories. Some are technical. Others come down to how people fill them in.

Witnessing rules catch many people out. A valid will in England and Wales requires two independent witnesses who are present at the same time when the person signs. Neither witness can be a beneficiary or married to a beneficiary. Templates rarely explain this clearly. When witnesses are invalid, the entire will can fail.

Ambiguous language creates another set of problems. Legal documents need precise wording. Phrases that seem clear to the person writing them often prove vague when tested in court. "I leave everything to my children equally" sounds straightforward. But what about stepchildren? Adopted children? Children born after the will was signed? These questions end up before judges.

Missing signatures and dates invalidate wills entirely. Some templates spread across multiple pages without proper continuation clauses. People sign the last page but not the others. The document becomes worthless.

Revocation clauses trip people up too. Marriage automatically cancels any existing will under English law. Many people do not know this. They marry, assume their old will still applies, and die intestate without realising it.

The Middle Ground

Traditional solicitor wills typically cost between £150 and £500. For straightforward estates, many families find this hard to justify. Free templates sit at the other extreme, offering no professional oversight at all.

Online will services with solicitor review offer a middle path. Wills Trusts LPA charges £39 for a single will and £69 for mirror wills covering couples. Every document is checked by a qualified solicitor before delivery.

The firm holds £2,000,000 in professional liability insurance. It is registered with the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Customers receive a money-back guarantee if they are not satisfied.

"The solicitor review is the bit that matters," James said. "Our system asks the right questions and builds the document correctly. Then a real person with legal training reads it before it goes anywhere. That step catches the mistakes that templates miss."

What Solicitors Look For

The review process checks several elements that DIY users commonly get wrong.

Executors must be named correctly and must be willing to serve. Backup executors should be included in case the first choice cannot act.

Residuary clauses determine what happens to anything not specifically mentioned. Without one, leftover assets can pass under intestacy rules even when a will exists.

Trusts for minor children need proper wording to function. Parents often want to leave money to young children but control when they receive it. This requires specific legal language.

Digital assets increasingly matter too. Cryptocurrency, online accounts, and subscription services need addressing. Many older templates predate these concerns entirely.

Who Should Be Careful

Certain situations carry higher risk when using DIY approaches.

Blended families face particular complexity. Children from previous relationships, stepchildren, and current spouses all have potential claims. Getting the balance wrong invites challenges.

Business owners need wills that coordinate with partnership agreements and company structures. Template wills rarely account for these.

Anyone with property abroad should seek professional advice. Different countries have different inheritance laws. A UK template will not cover Spanish holiday homes or French bank accounts properly.

People with significant debts need careful planning. The order in which creditors get paid affects what remains for beneficiaries.

How to Check an Existing Will

Wills Trusts LPA recommends that anyone who has used a DIY template should have it reviewed by a solicitor. Common warning signs include:

Witness signatures without addresses

No date or an incomplete date

Beneficiaries who also witnessed the document

Vague descriptions of assets or recipients

No residuary clause covering remaining assets

No provision for what happens if a beneficiary dies first

A professional review typically costs less than redoing the entire will. It provides peace of mind that the document will actually work when needed.

