UPDATE - OHA Leads Private Debt Financing Supporting Majesco’s Acquisition of Vitech

New York, New York, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for a private unitranche financing supporting Majesco’s acquisition of Vitech Systems Group (“Vitech”) and a concurrent refinancing. Majesco, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, is a leading provider of cloud-native, AI-native software for insurers in the property and casualty (P&C) and life, annuity and health (L&AH) sectors. Vitech is a complementary provider of cloud-native pension and benefits administration software.

OHA is the largest holder of the new debt facility, deepening its long-standing relationship with Thoma Bravo, the world's largest software-focused investment firm. Having followed Majesco closely over time, OHA was well positioned to engage proactively with the company and Thoma Bravo, provide constructive input on the proposed financing structure, and execute the transaction with speed and efficiency.

“Our deep experience as both a software-focused credit provider and an active investor across the insurance ecosystem enables us to partner confidently with market leaders like Majesco,” said Alan Schrager, Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA. “Supported by Thoma Bravo’s deep expertise in scaling software companies, OHA believes the combined business is well positioned to achieve operational efficiency, innovate its product suite, and accelerate its trajectory as a best‑in‑class platform for insurers.”

“Vitech and Majesco together create a powerful, industry-leading platform for insurers,” said Matt Gilbert, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Thoma Bravo. “OHA has been a trusted financing partner across multiple transactions, and their deep expertise in both software and insurance made them an ideal collaborator on this transaction. We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with them.”

