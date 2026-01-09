Billie Eilish, Viola Davis, Cathy Hughes, 2Chainz, Clifford ‘TI’ Harris, Robert Smith, Anika Noni Rose, Jamal Roberts, John Hope Bryant and Rev. A.R Bernard, Sr. slated to Join The King Center for the 41st Annual King Holiday Observance

Atlanta, GA., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, announces a schedule of programs and events in celebration of the 2026 King Holiday Observance. Beginning Monday, January 12, 2026, and continuing through Monday, January 19, 2026. This year’s schedule includes a King Holiday Observance Kick-off Day of Activation and Empowerment Fair, Nonviolence365® Training, a Beloved Community Global Summit and Youth Summit, Beloved Community Children’s Book Reading, Beloved Community Teach-In, Movie screenings, MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards), King Day Community Service Projects, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service. The observance commemorates what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 97th birthday.

“This year’s King Holiday Observance theme and corresponding experiences and events reflect a call up and in, to the collective, critical work of building community, uniting a nation, and thereby shifting the world – the nonviolent way,” shared Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. “There is not a more urgent bell we must answer than the one signaling that it is indeed beyond time for us to realize our interconnectedness in what my father called the “World House,” and to learn to live together well. KHO 2026 is purposed to galvanize us for answering that bel and prepare us for the love-centered strategic work ahead.”

King Holiday Observance Events

The Kick-Off officially opens the 2026 King Holiday Observance, inviting the community to come together in celebration and reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Held on January 12th from 11:00 AM EST - 5:00 PM EST at The King Center’s campus, this vibrant day of inspiration, connection, and action sets the stage for a week of meaningful engagement. Guests can explore a dynamic lineup of activities, including The Empowerment Fair, featuring local and national partners advancing civic engagement, health, education, and economic justice; along with food trucks, an interactive storytelling booth, and our Love in Action NV365 Trainings, which equip participants of all ages with the principles of nonviolence and social change. The training will take place virtually.

The day concludes with a special red-carpet screening of ‘Hoops, Hopes & Dreams,’ presented in partnership with Andscape. This immersive experience features a special black carpet experience followed by a dynamic talk-back conversation with Executive Producer, Dr. Bernice A. King, Producer Alexys Feaster, and Executive Producer, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, and will be moderated by Tinisha L. Agramonte, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Opportunity and Inclusion Officer, The Walt Disney Company from 6:00 PM EST - 8:00 PM EST in The King Center’s Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Be Love: Building Community Through Truth, Power, and the People on January 12th 1:00 PM EST – 3:00 PM EST virtually. This is an immersive leadership training designed to equip participants to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction in moments of tension, complexity, and change. Rooted in the principles of Nonviolence365®, this transformative experience strengthens participants’ capacity to engage civic life with discipline, lead with moral authority grounded in love, justice, and human dignity, build collective accountability across lines of difference, and transform conflict into constructive action. Through practical, action-oriented tools, participants will learn how to apply Nonviolence365® in real-world settings—amplifying their personal, organizational, and community impact while cultivating the skills necessary to lead with purpose and create lasting, measurable change.

Beloved Community Children’s Book Reading on Wednesday, January 14th from 10:00 AM EST - 11:00 AM EST and 12:00 PM EST - 1:00 PM EST. The reading will feature the book, ‘It Starts with Me!’, written by co-authors, Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson. Designed to ignite imagination and nurture a lifelong love of reading, this joyful, interactive experience brings the story to life through animated readings, expressive voices, and dynamic storytelling that captivate young audiences. Adding to the magic, Amora, the book’s beloved main character, will make her first-ever live puppet debut. Children will also have the opportunity to engage the authors during a Q&A following the reading, while educators can download the It Starts with Me! Curriculum, an engaging learning resource that cultivates self-awareness, self-reflection, and empathy, extending the Beloved Community message beyond the moment and into classrooms and communities. To download curriculum, visit thekingcenter.org.

The Beloved Community Global Youth Summit will be a hybrid event held on Wednesday, January 14th from 9:00 AM EST- 2:00 PM EST. The Youth Summit is designed to inspire, educate, and empower young people to understand and engage with artificial intelligence. Through a variety of interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and inspirational talks, participants will gain a deeper understanding of Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community. This event is not just an educational opportunity but a call to action for youth to engage in social media in ways that promote ethical considerations and societal advancement. There will be a conversation with 2Chainz and his son Halo, hosted by Ryan Cameron. The Summit will also feature Savannah “Van Van” McConneaughey, and Heiress Harris. The summit will be available via Livestream on thekingcenter.org, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The Beloved Community Global Summit, powered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation will be a hybrid event held on Thursday, January 15th from 9:00AM EST – 5:00 PM EST and Friday, January 16th 8:00 AM EST - 11:30 AM EST at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, with a Summit Reception with a special meet and greet with CEO, Bernice A. King and Consulate Generals and Registration on Wednesday, January 14th from 5:30 PM EST – 8:00 PM EST at The Carter Center. This summit is a three-day, solution driven- gathering uniting leaders across business, government, philanthropy, academia, arts, and grassroots movements to advance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the Beloved Community. Rooted in Kingian Nonviolence, this year’s summit theme: “Mission Possible 2: A Future We Build Together”, calls participants to confront the defining challenges of our time, from artificial intelligence and economic equity to housing justice, democracy, and global peace-building. Featuring keynote addresses from Dr. Bernice A. King and Howard Wright of NVIDIA along with dynamic panels led by The Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity International, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Operation HOPE, and the Kapor Center, the Summit will equip attendees with actionable tools, cross sector- partnerships, and a renewed commitment to nonviolent leadership.

Across three days, the Summit convenes leaders, culture-shapers, and community builders for transformative conversations, hands-on workshops, immersive activations, and collaborative experiences designed to inspire bold action and strengthen democratic resilience. Signature moments include Beloved Community Talks featuring a special red-carpet screening of ‘nothing to SEE here: WATTS’ with filmmakers and community storytellers, held at the College Football Hall of Fame from 6:00–9:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 15; a Midday Masterclass with media pioneer Cathy Hughes; and a powerful Closing Masterclass led by social entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, calling participants to translate purpose into practice and lead with courage, clarity, and collective responsibility.

Beloved Community Teach-In K-12 on Friday, January 16th - The King Center invites educational institutions and organizations around the globe to educate students about Dr. and Mrs. King’s legacy and champion their unfinished work of creating the Beloved Community. The Teach-In will reinforce the knowledge, skills, and dispositions students need to be positive contributors to the creation of the Beloved Community and to succeed in college, careers, and civic life. We encourage teachers to utilize The King Center's lesson plans on Friday, January 16th. Downloadable lesson plans and other resources for facilitating Teach-In discussions are available at thekingcenter.org.

The MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards Gala) is one of the marquee events of The King Center’s week-long holiday experience. This ticketed event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Saturday, January 17th at 6:00 PM EST. The MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards honor national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, unwavering commitment to social justice, and a dedication to fostering the Beloved Community. This event is a unique opportunity to celebrate those who are making a significant impact in the world and to be inspired by their remarkable contributions. The MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards not only celebrates excellence but also reinforces the values of humanity, peace, and justice. This year’s honorees include:

Beloved Community Civic Leadership Award – Dr. Dushun Scarbrough,Sr. , Executive Director of The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. This award will be presented by Latosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter.

Beloved Community Technological Innovation Award – Kara Water- Accepted by Cody Soodeen, CEO and Founder.

Beloved Community Christine King Farris Legacy of Service in Education Award – Sesame Workshop -Accepted by Valerie Mitchell Johnston, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Sesame Workshop. This award will be presented by Sonia Manzano, TV Producer, Actor and Author & Keisha Knight Pulliam, Actress, Director, Producer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist.

Beloved Community Yolanda D. King Higher Ground Award – Warrick Dunn – Former NFL Player, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur.

Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award (Individual) – Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman - Founder & CEO, The Dorothyjeanius STEAM Leadership Institute. This award will be presented by Ian Armitage, Actor.

Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award (Corporation) – LeBron James Family Foundation – Accepted by Gloria James, Mother of LeBron James..

Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award – Billie Eilish- Artist & Songwriter.

Beloved Community Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award – Viola Davis – Actor & Producer. This award will be presented by Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center.

Beloved Community Corporate Social Impact Award – Cisco Systems, Inc. Accepted by Brian Tippens, SVP, Chief Social Impact & Inclusion Officer. This award will be presented by Dr. Jatali Bellanton.

Beloved Community Social Justice Award – Mónica Ramírez, Founder and President of Justice for Migrant Women. This award will be presented by Karine Jean Pierre, Political Advisor and 35th White House Press Secretary.

Beloved Community Salute to Greatness Humanitarian Award- Robert F. Smith- Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners. This award will be presented by Rockmond Dunbar, Actor.

There will be special musical performances by Chance the Rapper, October London, and Goapele.

For ticket information visit thekingcenter.org.

The Afterglow, sponsored by Andscape, begins immediately following the MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards and culminates the evening with an electrifying live performance headlined by legendary funk band ConFunkShun.

The 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be in-person at Ebenezer Baptist Church and will broadcast live on FOX 5 Atlanta. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and thekingcenter.org, on Monday, January 19th from 10:00 AM EST - 1:00 PM EST. The 57th Annual Commemorative Service is the hallmark of the King Holiday Observance. Reverend Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Reginald W. Sharpe, Jr. will preside over the service. Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, The King Center CEO, will give the Call to Commemoration. Rev. A.R Bernard will be this year’s Keynote Speaker. The service will feature special musical performances by Pastor Shirley Caesar, Lady Tramaine Hawkins, American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, Bishop William Murphy, and Mark Gutierrez.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday March and Rally will take place on Monday, January 19th. Participants will assemble at 1:00 PM EST on the corner of Baker & Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, GA. The march begins at 1:15 PM EST and ends on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where there will be a rally. For more information visit the March Committee’s website, www.mlkmarchcommittee.com.

Finally, from 11:00 AM EST – 3:00 PM EST on Monday, January 19th, The King Center, in partnership with the Morehouse College Oprah Winfrey Scholar Program, will host its annual Day of Service Project at Morehouse College in Dansby Hall. Participants will gather food, toiletry, and clothing kits to share with local unhoused communities and shelters. Registration is required. More info can be found here, https://thekingcenter.org/2026-mlk-day-service-project/.

“The 2026 King Holiday Observance is intentionally designed to engage people across faiths, cultures, generations, and professions, because building the Beloved Community requires participation at every level,” said Dr. Bernice A. King. “Mission Possible 2 affirms that unity and justice are achievable when we commit to the nonviolent way. My hope is that everyone who engages this observance finds a meaningful way to contribute whether through learning, service, dialogue, or action. Let us ignite a fire for creating the Beloved Community in our World House.”

For the full schedule of King Holiday Observance events, event details, registration, and sponsorships, visit thekingcenter.org.



Our Partners

Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Ebenezer Baptist Church, AmeriCorps, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, State of Georgia Martin Luther King, Jr. Advisory Council, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Hands on Atlanta, Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, the Martin Luther King, Jr. March Committee, Tru Foundation, House of Cheatham

Beloved Summit Partners:

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, Operation Hope, Kapor Foundation, College Football Hall of Fame

Our Sponsors

Delta Air Lines, Andscape, Orange Barrel Media, Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Brilliant Minds with Dr. Jatali, Dollar Tree, FedEx, Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Papa John’s, MARS, Cox Enterprises, Ford Philanthropy, Georgia Natural Gas, NFL, KeyBank Foundation, NBA, Securus Technologies, TKElevator and Wells Fargo

