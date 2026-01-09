Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages EXAS, FRGE, TBHC, FFWM Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s sale to Abbott for $105.00 per common share in cash. If you are an Exact Sciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE)’s sale to The Charles Schwab Corporation for $45.00 in cash per share. If you are a Forge shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

The Brand House Collective, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBHC)’s sale to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. for 0.1993 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Brand House share. If you are a Brand House shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM)’s sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp for 0.16083 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of First Foundation common stock. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com