Blazpay Phase 6 Launches at $0.0155 - 93.5% of Crypto Presale 2026 Already Sold

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay’s crypto presale 2026 enters Phase 6 with a bang, priced at $0.0155 per BLAZ token. With 253.56M out of 271.04M tokens sold, bringing total funds raised to $2.25M, demand continues to soar. Early investors who joined Phase 1 have already seen a 50% increase in token value, proving the momentum is real — but it’s still not too late to join and capitalize on the next wave of potential gains before the price jumps to $0.0178.





Phase 6 highlights Blazpay’s unique position in the market: offering a low-entry point with explosive upside compared to larger, established crypto projects. To celebrate the season, presale participants can now receive 20% extra $BLAZ tokens by using the HOLIDAYS discount code during purchase, amplifying rewards and compounding ROI. With utilities spanning AI automation, multichain transfers, SDK integrations, and gamified rewards, Blazpay continues to establish itself among the best crypto presale 2026 and the most promising new crypto presale opportunities.

Investors are flocking to secure tokens in Phase 6 of this audited and fully verified crypto presale 2026, as Blazpay’s seamless ecosystem, low entry price, and referral rewards create a perfect storm for early adopters.

Blazpay Core Utilities – The Power Behind Phase 6

Multichain

Blazpay enables instant, low-fee cross-chain transfers across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana. Users can transact smoothly across networks, enhancing adoption during this crypto presale 2026.

Conversational AI

AI-driven commands like “send funds” or “check rewards” simplify crypto management, making everyday operations effortless for both beginners and advanced traders.

SDK

Blazpay’s SDK empowers developers to integrate AI, automated payments, and cross-chain utilities into apps and games, driving real-world adoption.

Unified Services

Send, swap, stake, trade, and access rewards all in one dashboard. The Phase 6 crypto presale highlights the value of Blazpay’s unified ecosystem for users seeking convenience and efficiency.

Gamified Rewards

XP levels, streak bonuses, cashback, and achievement rewards encourage engagement, making each transaction during this crypto presale 2026 more rewarding.

Perpetual Trading

AI-assisted trading strategies provide real-time analytics and automated optimization, giving investors smarter, data-driven decision-making tools.

$3,000 Investor Strategy – Maximize Phase 6 Gains

Early participation in Phase 6 gives investors the best chance to maximize exposure before the upcoming price increase. Deploying capital now allows for early-position accumulation, with referral rewards compounding holdings without additional investment. This strategy positions investors to benefit from both short-term and long-term upside while Blazpay prepares for exchange listings.





Price Prediction – Crypto Presale 2026 Outlook

Blazpay’s Phase 6 momentum signals strong growth potential. Analysts project a post-presale price range of $0.025–$0.04 in the short term. By mid-2026, Blazpay could reach $0.08–$0.15, and in a bullish scenario, Phase 6 early adopters may see values climb to $0.30+, making it one of the most attractive top crypto presales to watch.

Referral Rewards – Earn Instantly in USDT

Blazpay’s referral program is a standout in the crypto presale 2026 market. Unlike other projects that pay in tokens, Blazpay rewards referrers directly in USDT, withdrawable instantly.

1–10 referrals: 5% of total purchase in USDT





10+ referrals: 10% of total purchase in USDT





Buyers using referral codes receive a 5% bonus in $BLAZ tokens





All commissions are visible in real-time dashboards and can be claimed anytime. This first-of-its-kind system amplifies earnings and incentivizes community growth, making Phase 6 one of the most rewarding new crypto presale launches to date.

How to Buy BLAZ Tokens

Visit the Official Blazpay Presale Page: Open the Phase 6 dashboard.



Connect Your Wallet: Use MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or WalletConnect.



Select Currency & Enter Amount: Choose USDT, ETH, or BNB and enter the BLAZ token amount to purchase.



Approve the Transaction: Confirm in your connected wallet and wait for blockchain confirmation.

Early participation ensures you get in at the current low price of $0.0155 before the next increase.





Conclusion – Phase 6 Ignites FOMO

Blazpay’s Phase 6 crypto presale 2026 is moving fast, with over 93% of tokens sold and $2.25M raised. With low entry, audited security, referral rewards, and AI-driven utilities, Phase 6 represents a rare opportunity to secure tokens before the next price surge. For investors looking for one of the best crypto presale 2026 options, Blazpay offers a clear path to early gains while participating in a highly innovative ecosystem.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website: www.blazpay.com

Twitter: @blazpaylabs

Telegram: t.me/blazpay

About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-powered, multichain crypto ecosystem designed to unify trading, payments, automation, and rewards under a single platform. With verified audits, low entry presale pricing, and real USDT referral rewards, Blazpay is redefining what it means to participate in a crypto presale.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

