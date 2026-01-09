Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG): Johnson Fistel Investigates Disclosures After Stock Decline

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) or certain of its officers and directors may have violated federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On January 7, 2026, Apogee announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company reported sales of $355.3 million, which fell short of the market’s consensus expectations of $358.6 million. Following the announcement, Apogee’s management acknowledged that the Company’s results were adversely affected by higher aluminum costs, restructuring expenses, and increased health insurance costs. On the same day, Apogee also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Osberg, had resigned.

Following this news, Apogee’s stock price fell by $6.29, or approximately 17%, opening at $31.00 per share, causing losses for investors.

What if I purchased Apogee securities?

If you purchased Apogee securities and suffered losses, you may have legal rights and are encouraged to participate in this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/apogee-enterprises/

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors’ Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also represents foreign investors who purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. For more information, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top securities law firms in the United States.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com