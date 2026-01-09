Dr Pompa Launches a Research-Driven Shift in Cellular Health and Detoxification

Salt Lake City, UT , Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Pompa is advancing holistic wellness by introducing a research-driven cellular health and detoxification approach designed to help individuals address root causes of metabolic imbalance and chronic inflammation through structured, science-informed protocols that extend beyond traditional health interventions. This initiative reflects a growing demand for wellness models that prioritize long-term cellular resilience rather than temporary symptom relief.



Developed through years of clinical experience, education, and personal health recovery, the Pompa Program reflects Dr Pompa’s background in chiropractic care and advanced biological studies, as well as his firsthand journey overcoming heavy metal toxicity. That personal experience played a pivotal role in shaping a wellness philosophy centered on cellular function, metabolic balance, and sustainable detoxification. Rather than focusing solely on symptom management, the program emphasizes addressing foundational imbalances that affect overall health.

At the core of the Pompa Program is a proprietary 5R protocol that provides a systematic framework for cellular healing. The five stages, Remove, Replace, Reinoculate, Repair, and Retain, work together to help the body reduce toxic burden, restore nutrient balance, support gut health, promote cellular repair, and reinforce long-term lifestyle practices that support ongoing wellness.

Within the Pompa Program, Dr Pompa’s 5R framework begins with the “Remove” phase, which focuses on addressing environmental and dietary toxins, including heavy metals, through targeted detoxification strategies. The “Replace” phase emphasizes correcting nutrient deficiencies through structured nutritional support, while “Reinoculate” centers on restoring gut microbiome balance using high-quality probiotic protocols. Together, these stages reflect Dr Pompa’s cellular health philosophy, creating a foundation for improved metabolic and cellular function.

A defining element of Dr Pompa’s approach is its emphasis on cellular repair through strategic nutritional timing. By incorporating intermittent fasting protocols, including a daily 16:8 eating window and periodic extended fasts, participants are guided to support autophagy, the body’s natural cellular cleanup process. This strategy, paired with ketogenic-style nutrition, aligns with Dr Pompa’s metabolic health principles to help stabilize blood sugar, support metabolism, and reduce inflammatory stress at the cellular level.

“Our goal is not short-term change, but helping the body relearn how to heal at a cellular level,” said a program spokesperson. “By addressing detoxification, nutrition, and metabolic flexibility together, the program creates conditions where the body can begin to restore balance and resilience.”

The Pompa Program also places strong emphasis on the “Retain” phase, which focuses on sustaining progress through lifestyle education, toxin avoidance strategies, and periodic reassessment. This long-term perspective reinforces the belief that cellular health requires consistent support rather than one-time interventions.

Since its launch, the Pompa Program has expanded beyond individual participation to include education and training for health coaches and wellness professionals. Through digital education platforms and structured resources, the program has helped extend its cellular health principles to a broader audience seeking science-informed wellness solutions.

By integrating detoxification science, metabolic health strategies, and personalized nutrition, Dr Pompa continues to position cellular health as a foundational element of modern wellness. The program’s emphasis on addressing root causes rather than isolated symptoms reflects a growing shift in how individuals and practitioners approach long-term health optimization.

To learn how research-driven cellular health and detoxification strategies can support long-term wellness, visit https://drpompa.online.

About Dr Pompa

Dr Pompa is a health organization focused on advancing cellular health, metabolic balance, and detoxification strategies through structured, research-driven wellness protocols. Drawing on clinical experience, education, and personal recovery, the organization provides individuals and professionals with tools designed to support long-term cellular resilience and whole-body health.

