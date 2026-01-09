Sixth City Marketing Celebrates 15 Years of Business

Westlake, OH , Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixth City Marketing, a Cleveland-based digital marketing agency, marked its 15th anniversary in December 2025. Founded in 2010, the agency has spent the past 15 years helping organizations improve their online visibility through search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and web design.

During its 15 years in operation, Sixth City Marketing has worked with businesses across a range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, law, home services, and various professional services fields. The agency has navigated significant changes in the digital marketing landscape, from early search algorithms to today’s AI-influenced search results.



The firm’s 15-year journey is additionally defined by the longevity of its client relationships along with numerous industry accolades, such as being named as a finalist for the U.S. Search Awards, Search Engine Land Awards, and U.S. Agency Awards in 2025. By maintaining a focus on transparency and clear communication, Sixth City has expanded its footprint from its origin in Columbus, Ohio to now featuring offices in Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

“Reaching 15 years in business is a testament to our team, our clients, and our commitment to delivering results that matter,” said John Sammon, CEO and founder of Sixth City Marketing. “We look forward to continuing to help businesses grow and compete online for years to come.”

As the agency moves beyond its 15th year, Sixth City Marketing plans to continue refining its approach to digital marketing as search technology and consumer expectations evolve, all to help its clients achieve success online for years to come.

For more information about Sixth City Marketing, visit https://www.sixthcitymarketing.com.

About Sixth City Marketing

Headquartered in Cleveland, Sixth City Marketing is a digital marketing agency providing SEO, PPC, and web design services to businesses in manufacturing, law, home services, and other industries across the United States.

Media Contact:

John Sammon

Website: https://www.sixthcitymarketing.com

Phone: 440-821-1425

Email: john@sixthcitymarketing.com

