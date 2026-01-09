Santos H. Kreimann Steps Down as Chief Executive Officer of LACERA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) today announced that Santos H. Kreimann, Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his role for health reasons and to spend more time with his family.

Mr. Kreimann’s resignation follows a period of medical leave, during which Luis Lugo led the organization as Acting Chief Executive Officer since March 17, 2025. Mr. Lugo will continue to serve as Acting CEO to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

“Serving the members and retirees of LACERA has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” said Santos H. Kreimann. “After careful consideration and discussions with my family and doctors, I have made the difficult decision to step aside to focus on my health and spend meaningful time with my loved ones. I am deeply proud of what this organization has accomplished, particularly during the challenges of COVID-19, and I am confident that LACERA is exceptionally well-positioned for the future.”

Prior to joining LACERA in 2019, Mr. Kreimann had almost 30 years of distinguished public service with Los Angeles County. He served as Chief Deputy Assessor for the County of Los Angeles. His career also includes leadership roles as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations and Capital Projects, Director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors, and senior positions within the Chief Administrative Office, Department of Health Services, and the Office of the Treasurer and Tax Collector.

During his tenure at LACERA, Mr. Kreimann guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining uninterrupted member services while protecting employee health, negotiated increases in the lifetime maximum benefit limit applicable to retiree PPO health insurance coverage, and promoted overall system stability. He advanced major technology modernization efforts, strengthened strategic planning, and supported organizational culture improvements centered on service, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

“Santos Kreimann is a dedicated public servant whose leadership, integrity, and steady hand guided LACERA through one of the most challenging periods in our history,” said Les Robbins, outgoing Chair of the Board of Retirement. “On behalf of the Board, our members, and retirees, we thank Santos for his vision, dedication, and decades of service to Los Angeles County. We fully support his decision and wish him continued health and happiness.”

“Santos leaves LACERA stronger, more modern, and better prepared for the future,” added Jason Green, outgoing Chair of the Board of Investments. “His emphasis on sound governance, technology, and long-term planning has positioned the system well. We are grateful for his leadership and are confident in the continuity provided by Acting CEO Luis Lugo.”

Additional information regarding next steps will be communicated as appropriate. LACERA remains fully focused on its mission to provide secure retirement benefits and high-quality service to its members and beneficiaries.

About LACERA

The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) administers the retirement funds of more than 200,000 current and former Los Angeles County employees, ensuring the financial futures promised to them by the County are secure through diligent, transparent management practices.

