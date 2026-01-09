Gastro Center of Maryland Expands Columbia Team with New Board-Certified Gastroenterologists

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastro Center of Maryland is pleased to announce the addition of new board-certified gastroenterologists to its Columbia location at 7120 Minstrel Way, Suite 100. This strategic expansion reinforces the practice's dedication to providing accessible, high-quality digestive health care to residents throughout Howard County and the greater Baltimore-Washington corridor.

As demand for specialized digestive health services continues to grow in the community, expanding the physician staff allows Gastro Center of Maryland to reduce wait times and ensure every patient receives timely, personalized care.

The newly appointed physicians bring extensive experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of gastrointestinal and liver disorders. Their arrival will enhance the practice's capacity to serve patients dealing with conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, chronic liver disease, and hemorrhoids.

The Columbia facility features a state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center equipped with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Patients benefit from innovative procedures including Bravo pH Testing for accurate acid reflux diagnosis and PillCam Endoscopy for non-invasive small bowel imaging. The location also houses a dedicated IBD Infusion Center, providing biologic therapy treatments in a comfortable, supervised environment for patients managing complex inflammatory conditions.

This expansion comes at a critical time for digestive health care in Maryland. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, gastrointestinal conditions affect approximately 60 to 70 million Americans annually, with many cases requiring specialized intervention. By growing its physician team, Gastro Center of Maryland is positioned to meet this increasing need while maintaining the individualized, comprehensive approach that has defined the practice.

The new gastroenterologists will offer consultations, diagnostic evaluations, and both routine and complex endoscopic procedures. Their addition expands appointment availability for new and existing patients, making it easier for Howard County residents to access expert care close to home.

Gastro Center of Maryland encourages individuals experiencing persistent digestive symptoms such as chronic heartburn, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel habits, or blood in the stool to seek evaluation promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve quality of life and prevent complications from serious conditions including colorectal cancer and liver disease.

The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers convenient scheduling options. To schedule an appointment at Gastro Center of Maryland's Columbia location, call (410) 290-6677 or visit https://www.gastromaryland.com/.

