Canadian Red Cross opens appeal to expand support for the Pimicikamak Cree Nation Crisis

WINNIPEG, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the 2026 Pimicikamak Cree Nation Crisis Appeal to provide support for those impacted by the power outage in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Manitoba.

Money raised will enable the Canadian Red Cross to mobilize emergency relief and recovery efforts and help communities impacted by the power outage and other severe weather across Manitoba. The focus will be on supporting those affected in Pimicikamak Cree Nation. Funds will be used for relief, recovery and resiliency efforts, such as sending our emergency response unit, personnel and equipment, as well as providing mental health and psychosocial supports.

These expanded supports will be in addition to the ongoing services already being provided by the Canadian Red Cross. At the request of Pimicikamak Cree Nation leadership and as part of a standing agreement with Indigenous Services Canada, the Canadian Red Cross is providing support to Pimicikamak Cree Nation community members impacted by the recent power outage:

The Red Cross is providing registration, reception and information support, emergency lodging, food, referrals to personal services, and transportation for community members who need to be evacuated.

The Red Cross has also provided stocks, at the request of Pimicikamak Cree Nation leadership, to help the community shelter safely in place. This includes shipping in more than 500 generators and 600 heaters for people who have remained in the community.

People in Canada wishing to make a donation to the 2026 Pimicikamak Cree Nation Crisis Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

QUOTE:

“The power outage in Pimicikamak Cree Nation has deeply affected individuals and families during the harsh winter months, and the Canadian Red Cross is doing everything we can to provide comfort and care during this time. In partnership with Indigenous leadership and all levels of government, we remain committed to supporting people impacted by this crisis.”

-- Luc Mullinder, vice-president, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross

