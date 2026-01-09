Habitat LA Commemorates the one-year anniversary of the LA Wildfires at a Volunteer Mobilization Event This Saturday by Helping Senior Residents Recover in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one year after devastating wildfires tore through communities across Los Angeles County, recovery is still underway for hundreds of families who lacked insurance or adequate resources to rebuild. This Saturday, January 10, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will be on the ground at Casa Gateway, a residential community serving seniors in the Pacific Palisades Highlands, to continue critical recovery work through Habitat LA’s ReBUILD LA initiative.

Habitat LA has provided over $5 million to 8,140 survivors to assist with interim housing, repairs, rebuilding and recovery. ReBUILD LA is the cornerstone of Habitat LA’s disaster recovery work, ensuring equitable access to rebuilding resources for wildfire survivors. To date, we have funded repair and rebuilding costs for 74 homes affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Priority populations include low- and moderate-income households, uninsured/underinsured families.

The volunteer effort will focus on essential exterior work that will create a fire hardened perimeter and help reduce future risks of wildfire or mudslide damage. For residents who have already endured displacement and prolonged recovery, the project represents another meaningful step toward stability and healing.

Many Casa Gateway residents were uninsured or underinsured, making the road home especially difficult. Through Habitat LA’s ongoing restoration efforts, multiple families have already been able to return to their homes and begin rebuilding their lives. Saturday’s project continues that momentum—bringing neighbors, volunteers, and partners together to help restore both the physical landscape and the spirit of the community.

Habitat LA’s ReBUILD LA work in Pacific Palisades is part of a broader disaster recovery effort that prioritizes those least likely to recover without support. Each project—whether a full rebuild or a day of hands-on restoration—helps return pride, safety, and a sense of home to neighborhoods still piecing themselves back together.

