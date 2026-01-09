Shark Club Vancouver is the ultimate destination for NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl action





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2026 kicks off a year defined by major global sporting events, Shark Club Vancouver is where fans come together to experience it all. The action begins with the NFL Playoffs, starting Saturday, January 10, and continues through the Divisional Round on January 17 and 18, the Conference Championship Games on January 25, and the largest stage in football, the Super Bowl on February 8.

Located in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, Shark Club Vancouver delivers a stadium-like atmosphere without the cost or crowds of attending in person. With more than 70 screens, including two 12-foot feature screens, and full sound throughout the venue, fans never miss a play. Whether it’s football, hockey, basketball, or international tournaments, Shark Club is built for all sports and all fankind, creating a space where everyone is welcome to gather, cheer, and share the moment.



“The biggest games deserve more than just a screen, they deserve energy,” said Murray Saunders, General Manager of Shark Club Vancouver. “At Shark Club, we bring people together with great food, an electric atmosphere, and the feeling of being right there in the action. It’s the next best choice to seeing the game live.”



Throughout the NFL Playoffs, Shark Club Vancouver will be fully decked out in game-day spirit, with themed décor, jersey displays, and prizes available during select games, including official NFL merchandise. This postseason, the focus is on supporting Canadian players competing in the NFL Playoffs, giving fans a place to rally behind homegrown talent on football’s biggest stages. Alongside supporting Canadian players, West Coast fans can also cheer on the Seattle Seahawks, bringing Vancouver football supporters together around a familiar team throughout the playoffs.







For Super Bowl Sunday on February 8, Shark Club Vancouver will take the experience even further. Fans will have the opportunity to reserve tables in advance, with a variety of ticketed seating options available, including premium table experiences. Game-day activations will also include football squares, giveaways, and complimentary beverage sampling upon entry, creating a full-scale Super Bowl celebration from kickoff to final whistle.



Beyond football, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for sports fans, with the Winter Olympics in February and the FIFA World Cup 2026 following later in the year. With its central downtown location and proximity to key venues, Shark Club Vancouver is perfectly positioned as a hub for fans throughout this unforgettable sports calendar.







Open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and happy hour, Shark Club Vancouver serves premium, crowd-pleasing food designed for sharing, celebrating, and settling in for the game. With bold flavours, an unmatched viewing setup, and a high-energy atmosphere, Shark Club Vancouver is where fans go when they want the full sports experience, without missing a moment.



About Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill

Shark Club is a Canadian-owned, inclusive destination ‘For All Fankind’ with premium menu offerings, a stadium-like atmosphere, and a dynamic experience for every guest.

Founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson, the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill opened on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. Since then, under the guidance of Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi, the brand has expanded to 7 locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., cementing its place as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.

For full information on all Shark Club Locations and their opening hours, please visit www.sharkclub.com or follow them on social @sharkclub



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bad35ea1-1cb6-4b9a-b9ff-b83707ac24aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9903e75f-3360-477a-bed7-e9f9949037ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f489fa7-8199-4cf5-90d7-2cb2507369c3

