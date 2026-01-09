Coastal Financial Corporation Acquires GreenFi Brand, Expanding Strategic Flexibility

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank, today announced that it has acquired ownership of the GreenFi brand of climate-friendly consumer financial services products from Mission Financial Partners.

As part of the transaction, Mission Financial Partners will continue to partner with Coastal to operate and market the GreenFi program through its existing technology platform. This structure is designed to maintain operational continuity while enabling Coastal to guide the brand over time. Mission Financial Partners will also continue to offer customers access to sustainable investment options through its Redwood Fund family of mutual fund products.

Coastal will continue to serve as the banking partner for GreenFi's consumer financial services program and assume responsibility for governance, oversight, and long-term brand stewardship.

The acquisition builds on a longstanding relationship between Coastal and GreenFi and reflects Coastal’s strategy of supporting innovative digital banking products through a strong, regulated banking platform. The transaction provides Coastal with direct control over the brand’s strategic direction while preserving flexibility for future growth and integration.

“Acquiring the GreenFi brand gives Coastal full control over a mission driven consumer financial products offering in an area of increasing consumer demand,” said Eric Sprink, CEO of Coastal Community Bank. “We were very intentional that this next phase of our partnership preserved customer continuity, while creating optionality for how the GreenFi platform may grow in the future, whether through continued partnership, deeper integration, or expanded product offerings.”

The decision to acquire the GreenFi brand reinforces Coastal’s position as a durable, trusted banking partner to fintech companies, one that can support innovation through partnership, ownership, and disciplined execution within a regulated banking framework. Coastal’s community-centered banking philosophy focused on trust, responsible growth, and long-term customer relationships will increasingly inform the GreenFi customer experience.

“This deepens a relationship that has been successful for both organizations,” said Tim Newell, Founder and CEO of Mission Financial Partners. “We will continue to focus on operating the GreenFi program, building products, and delivering a strong customer experience.”

Customers will not experience any changes to their accounts, services, or access as a result of the acquisition. Account terms, digital experiences, and customer support channels will remain unchanged, and no action is required at this time.

Customers may access frequently asked questions and additional details regarding the ownership transition here .

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Coastal Community Bank

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $4.55 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about Coastal Financial Corporation visit www.coastalbank.com .

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com

Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

About GreenFi

For more than a decade, GreenFi has provided climate-aligned consumer banking products designed to give people greater transparency and control over where their money goes. By integrating sustainability considerations into everyday financial decisions, GreenFi helps customers manage their finances while supporting a more sustainable future. To learn more about GreenFi visit www.greenfi.com .

About Mission Financial Partners

Mission Financial Partners is a financial technology company building climate-aligned banking and investment products that help people use their money to drive real-world impact. Mission operates GreenFi, a climate-focused financial platform offering spending, savings, and investment accounts designed to ensure customers’ money supports a more sustainable future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.