The Bahamas Congratulates Miami Hurricanes on Historic College Football Playoff Run as Official Destination Partner

Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) proudly celebrates its ongoing partnership with the the Miami Hurricanes as their official destination partner, spotlighting the team’s remarkable 2025-2026 football season.

The Islands of The Bahamas extend heartfelt congratulations to the Miami Hurricanes on their thrilling victory over Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, advancing to the National Championship Game. This historic achievement, following an unprecedented upset victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, highlights the team’s unwavering determination and excellence. As the official destination partner, The Bahamas is immensely proud to be aligned with the Hurricanes during this landmark season, celebrating the shared spirit of resilience and triumph that defines both the team and our vibrant islands. This milestone underscored the program’s resurgence and aligns perfectly with The Bahamas’ “Sports in Paradise” initiative, which positions the destination as a premier hub for athletic events, fan experiences, and tropical escapes.

As a presenting sponsor for select Miami Hurricanes games and activations, the BMOTIA has collaborated with UM Athletics to deliver Bahamian-themed fan zones, cultural performances like Junkanoo rush-outs, and exclusive giveaways that bring the vibrant spirit of The Bahamas to Hard Rock Stadium. This multi-year partnership, now in its third season, continues to foster connections between South Florida’s passionate fan base and the 16 unique islands of The Bahamas, encouraging travel for sports tourism, conferences, and leisure adventures., The collaboration has included high-profile events such as ‘Canes Weekend at Atlantis Paradise Island, where, fans and legends gather for VIP meet-and-greets, football clinics, and island explorations.

“The Miami Hurricanes’ extraordinary journey this season exemplifies the resilience and excellence that define both their program and the unbreakable spirit of The Bahamas,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “As their official destination partner, we take immense pride in standing alongside the Miami Hurricanes during this defining moment in college football, a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to triumph and celebration just a short flight away in our beautiful islands.”

“This historic playoff run has ignited a wave of excitement that resonates deeply with the vibrant energy of The Bahamas,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “We’re proud to partner with University of Miami Ahtletics to showcase how sports can unite communities and inspire travel, and we look forward to welcoming ‘Canes supporters to our shores for unforgettable experiences, from pristine beaches and world-class resorts to cultural immersions that create lifelong ambassadors for paradise.”

“This playoff run speaks to the momentum of our athletics program and the strength of the partnerships that surround it,” said Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President of Hurricane Global Partnerships.. “We’re proud to share this moment with partners like The Bahamas, whose creativity, engagement, and commitment have helped elevate the fan throughout the season.”

For more information about The Bahamas’ partnership with the University of Miami Athletics and travel opportunities, please visit www.bahamas.com/theU.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 85 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

