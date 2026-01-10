CZR Exchange to Attend CFC St. Moritz and World Economic Forum in Davos

St. Moritz & Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CZR Exchange, a next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its participation in CFC St. Moritz and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, two of the world’s most influential gatherings for global finance, investment, and policy.

CZR Exchange will be represented at both events by its Founder, Charlie Rothkopf, as the company continues to expand its international footprint and engage with institutional investors, policymakers, and technology leaders shaping the future of financial markets.

CFC St. Moritz brings together family offices, institutional investors, venture capital firms, and technology founders in a highly curated environment designed to foster strategic dialogue and long-term partnerships. CZR Exchange’s participation reflects increasing institutional demand for compliant, scalable, and high-performance digital asset infrastructure.

Following CFC St. Moritz, CZR Exchange will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, where global leaders from government, finance, technology, and industry convene to address the most pressing economic and technological challenges facing the world. As digital assets and blockchain infrastructure become increasingly integrated into global financial systems, crypto innovation is taking on a more central role in these discussions.

“Crypto is no longer a fringe innovation – it is becoming foundational to the next era of global finance,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “Our presence in St. Moritz and Davos reflects CZR Exchange’s commitment to building secure, regulated, and future-ready infrastructure that meets the needs of global markets.”

During both events, CZR Exchange will participate in discussions centered on institutional crypto adoption, regulatory alignment, cross-border digital finance, tokenization, and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence into modern financial systems.

The company’s attendance marks an important milestone in its international growth strategy, reinforcing CZR Exchange’s positioning as a platform designed to serve both retail and institutional participants as digital assets continue to mature as a global asset class.

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

