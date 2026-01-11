DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Over 18,700 Investors as V1 Protocol Launch Nears

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to attract attention in the new crypto sector as participation in its token sale grows. The protocol is working toward the launch of its first lending version and has reported steady increases in funding, wallet participation, and presale allocation progress. Many traders are watching the project due to its combination of product development, token demand, and roadmap execution.

Growth of Participation

Mutuum Finance is conducting an active presale for the MUTM token. The presale is organized into multiple pricing phases, each with a fixed price and capped token allocation. New phases begin only after the previous allocation sells out.

This structure has helped maintain order in the buying process and has rewarded early entry. The token sale began in early 2025 with a Phase 1 price of $0.01. MUTM now trades at $0.04 in Phase 7, marking a roughly 300% increase from the initial stage.

Participation has continued to rise as new buyers join. The presale now reports more than 18,700 investors and over $19.7M raised. The funding has pushed the sale toward the $20M region, which analysts consider a strong number for a DeFi protocol that is not yet live. The public dashboard shows that 825 million MUTM have been purchased so far. This represents a significant portion of the tokens allocated for the presale phase of the sale.

The full token supply is fixed at 4 billion MUTM. Out of this supply, 45.5% has been reserved for the presale allocation. This gives early users access to a sizable share of the supply before external exchange listing takes place. Some observers point out that this is larger than many token launches that reserve most supply for private rounds or team-controlled allocations.

Pricing Tiers and Early Entry

The pricing structure has also been a point of interest for investors. Each phase increases the MUTM price as the token moves toward its confirmed listing level. At launch, MUTM is scheduled to debut at $0.06, which would give Phase 1 participants an estimated 500% uplift from their original entry at $0.01. Even at current levels, Phase 7 buyers at $0.04 would be positioned for upside into the $0.06 launch.

Phase 7 is nearing completion, and the next phase will push the token price higher again. The upcoming stage carries an increase of nearly 20%. This has created moderate urgency among late entrants who want lower cost basis exposure ahead of public trading. Analysts explain that these phase dynamics act as an early price discovery process before secondary market valuation begins. In many presales, this step-up structure generates interest from retail buyers and early whales who want discounted exposure to DeFi crypto assets that are building real products.

What V1 Means for the Protocol and the Token Base

The next major milestone for Mutuum Finance is the V1 protocol release. V1 will introduce live lending and borrowing markets and will include mtToken accounting, collateral rules, risk limits, interest logic, and liquidation pathways. The system will support both pooled lending through Peer to Contract markets and direct financing through Peer to Peer markets. V1 will launch on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet first and then prepare for mainnet.

Analysts state that revenue and token performance in lending protocols are often linked. If borrowers enter the system to access leverage or liquidity, the protocol collects interest that can be used for token operations. Mutuum Finance uses a buy and redistribute model, in which MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. Market commentators believe this could create structural demand for the token if V1 sees activity.

Security has played an important role in investor interest during the token sale. Mutuum Finance completed a security audit with Halborn Security. Halborn is known for working with major DeFi platforms and infrastructure protocols. The audit focused on contract logic and lending mechanics due to the sensitivity of collateral handling.

With presale funding nearing $20M and user participation expanding, Mutuum Finance is now considered by some analysts to be one of the next crypto projects to watch in the lending segment.

While the protocol is not yet live, the combination of roadmap execution, audit completion, supply structure, and capital formation has differentiated it from other new crypto launches that rely mainly on short-term narratives. Further announcements are expected as V1 moves closer to release.